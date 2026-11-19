In Unprecedented Surprise Caracas Visit, Hegseth Unveils Venezuela Military Deal

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made a surprise visit to Venezuela on Wednesday, less than one year after the US attacked the country to abduct President Nicolas Maduro and take over its oil industry.

Hegseth met with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, and announced that the US and Venezuela signed a deal to re-establish military ties.

In a speech, the Pentagon chief said Venezuela "has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner."

Rodriguez, who has been cooperating closely with senior US officials, welcomed the "renewed ‌opportunity ⁠to strengthen the training of our Bolivarian National Armed Force, enhance its operational equipment and facilitate access to new technologies is highly beneficial for our military ​personnel."

The Associated Press reported that among those in attendance for Hegseth’s speech was Alejandro Betancourt, the owner of North American Blue Energy Partners, in which the Pentagon secured rights to a 35% ownership stake as part of the US-Venezuela oil deal.

During the visit Hegseth also touted the following claim:

The Pentagon chief praised the energy deal by referencing another major military action by the Trump administration this year — the Iran war. The conflict has disrupted global energy supplies through a critical waterway in the Persian Gulf, raising gasoline prices and contributing to the Republican Party’s severe losses in this month’s midterm elections. The Venezuela oil deal "makes the Strait of Hormuz a nonfactor for the Western Hemisphere," Hegseth said at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

Pete Hegseth was seen jogging with American troops in Caracas, near Venezuela’s Defense Ministry and Fort Tiuna, where U.S. forces captured Maduro on January 3. pic.twitter.com/wFXxTvAkwV — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 19, 2026

At this point, it's unclear what the US-Venezuelan military collaboration will look like. Back in June, the US launched an airstrike in Venezuela in cooperation with the government that it said targeted a leader of the gang Tren de Aragua.

Some ironies were on display in the speech, at a moment the Iran conflict is ongoing:

Earlier in this speech, Hegseth accused others of trying to "steal sovereignty."



He's in Caracas after the US captured Maduro, talking about "securing shared resources" and remaking Venezuela's military "top to bottom."



Some sovereignty. https://t.co/Bmlvd7gCPI — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 18, 2026

The US has also been ramping up military ties with Colombia since President Abelardo de la Espriella came into power earlier this year. Hegseth was due to arrive in Colombia on Wednesday following his visit to Venezuela.