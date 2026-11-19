'Like Old Bread': Navy Chief Discloses That 'Expired' Missiles Were Used Against Iran

The Navy has made another implicit admission that US stocks of sophisticated missiles are running woefully low, after over eight months of war with Iran.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told lawmakers in testimony this week that the US Navy had fired expired missiles as the war dragged on.

Cao revealed this during Tuesday's Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to become Navy secretary.

He specifically highlighed that some of the munitions were unservicable. "A lot of the munitions we used in Epic Fury, we were able to recode those," Cao said. "They were code echo, code foxtrot, which means they’re expired."

From there he offered a somewhat unexpected comparison that unlikely satisfied the senators overseeing the hearing.

"But, you know, I came from a poor family, right? Things like bread doesn't [sic] expire. You just rub some water on it, microwave it for 15 seconds and it’s good to go," Cao said.

Navy Times observes that:

Code echo and foxtrot both refer to materiel that is classified as “unserviceable” but able to be fixed, according to the Defense Logistics Agency manual.

He clearly suggested that America's arsenal is under strain due to the war. But at the same time, 'expired' weaponry does not necessarily mean unusuable - just that there are some heightened risks of usability involved:

According to Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center, reusing expired munitions was akin to pharmaceuticals that are past their shelf life but whose efficacy can remain intact. Hypothetically, during a review process of materiel, the U.S. military would check for cracks or defects, ensure the engine and mechanical parts were functioning and guarantee that the munition could still detonate on impact.

Watch Cao make the expired bread reference:

Navy Secretary nominee Hung Cao on firing expired munitions: "I came from a poor family, right? ... Things like bread doesn't expire. You just rub some water on it, microwave for 15 seconds, and it's good to go." pic.twitter.com/Ic61bd7t34 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) November 18, 2026

According to some prior background compiled by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Pentagon had burned through almost 50% of its Patriot missiles, more than half of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems - designed to counter short, medium, and intermediate-range threats - and over 45% of its Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) during the Iran air and missile campaign.

"Even before the Iran war, stockpiles were deemed insufficient for a peer competitor fight. That shortfall is now even more acute and building stockpiles to levels adequate for a war with China will take additional time," the CSIS report's authors wrote.