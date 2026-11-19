Short Seller Comes For AMD's "China Problem" - But Read The Fine Print

A week after Wall Street crowned AMD the big winner of Nvidia's China crisis, a short seller is out with quite the bear case. Hunterbrook Media, whose affiliated fund is short AMD, published an investigation Thursday arguing that AMD has "a China problem of its own," built on AMD firmware turning up at a blacklisted Chinese server maker and three companies tied to it.

Investors treated $AMD as the winner of Nvidia's China crisis.



The problem: AMD has a China problem of its own.



Our investigation: pic.twitter.com/9AR6HGgEhx — Hunterbrook (@hntrbrkmedia) November 19, 2026

Except further down, Hunterbrook says the records it found "don't establish on their own a violation of export laws," that it doesn't know how the blacklisted company got AMD's code, and that AMD's other ties to blacklisted firms are "relatively small given the size and scope of AMD's business."

AMD rose 4% the morning Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on Nov. 12, capping a week in which the stock gained almost 50%, before it dropped 10.8% early the next day. Hunterbrook's pitch is that investors who rotated from Nvidia into AMD bought a pricier stock with the same China risk.

The blacklisted company is IEIT Systems, an arm of Inspur Group, which is controlled by Shandong province's state-assets regulator. The Commerce Department put IEIT on its Entity List in March 2025, two years after blacklisting Inspur Group itself, so shipping IEIT anything covered by US export rules takes a license that Commerce's stated policy is to deny.

Hunterbrook downloaded IEIT's server software and found AMD's startup code inside. Since the blacklisting, IEIT has built at least six newer versions of AMD's firmware into its own updates, most recently in one it posted Oct. 19, about one to two months after AMD's releases. One October 2025 update carried a fix for a flaw AMD didn't disclose publicly until Feb. 24, 2026.

I don't think he knows what a BIOS is. Its preloaded on the card from the factory. 99.9999% of the time the general consumer is not re-flashing their own cards. Like ever. — Trader Z (@TraderZ) November 19, 2026

How IEIT got the code isn't exactly clear. Hunterbrook found the same code on the public download pages of three server sellers that aren't blacklisted, which is where it got those files itself, and says it doesn't know whether AMD or anyone else held a license to supply IEIT. William Reinsch, a former Commerce undersecretary for export administration, told Hunterbrook that "the fact that you have to get a license does not mean automatically that the license will be denied." Commerce doesn't make those licenses public.

The precedent Hunterbrook cites is Lambda Research, a Massachusetts software maker that Commerce settled with in October for sending its own automatic updates to China's SiCarrier after it was blacklisted, seven violations in all. The fine, Hunterbrook notes, was small, and Lambda sent the updates itself, while Hunterbrook doesn't say who passed AMD's code to IEIT.

The three sellers are Maginfra in China, Kaytus in Singapore and Aivres in Fremont, California. Hunterbrook found their firmware files 99.94% identical to IEIT's, all seemingly for one AMD server design that Aivres and Kaytus both sell as the KR2280-E3, and corporate filings tie them to IEIT: Kaytus's audited 2025 accounts name IEIT as its ultimate holding company, Aivres was called Inspur Systems until May 2023, and IEIT's 2022 annual report lists it as a subsidiary.

None of the three is on the Entity List, so selling them AMD gear takes no blacklist license today. AMD's website lists Aivres among the makers of servers built on its Instinct AI accelerators, and Aivres is a sponsor of AMD's Advancing AI 2026 conference. Aivres has also surfaced in the Nvidia saga: the New York Times reported in September that it exported at least $5.6 billion of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February, more than $3 billion of it computers built with Nvidia chips.

US customs records show 209 ocean shipments of server parts reaching Aivres from China since IEIT's blacklisting, mostly boards, cases and power supplies without chips. Hunterbrook says the records don't show whose chips went into the finished machines or where they were shipped. An Aivres operations manager who gave his name as John told a Hunterbrook reporter in Fremont on Nov. 17, "I can say we ship a lot to China and neighboring countries."

The bear case leans on rules that haven't bitten yet (like that?). A Commerce rule extending blacklist restrictions to any foreign company at least 50% owned by a listed entity could catch Kaytus, but it's on hold: Commerce issued it in September 2025, suspended it last November, and on Nov. 9 extended the suspension through Jan. 10, 2027.

The other rule, the one Commerce released Monday, takes effect today and requires licenses for advanced AI chips shipped to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, except to US-headquartered buyers. AMD billed $4.28 billion to customers in Singapore in fiscal 2025, or 12.4% of revenue, and $7.75 billion, or 22.4%, to China and Hong Kong, according to its annual report. Hunterbrook sets that against Nvidia's 9.1%, though Nvidia's figure counts customers headquartered in China and Hong Kong, while AMD's counts where customers are billed.

AMD also reported $67 million of "licensing gain" in 2025, which Hunterbrook traces to two Chengdu chip ventures with Hygon that Commerce blacklisted in 2019; Hygon's filings imply about $270 million paid over 2021-2025, close to the $263 million AMD reported. That $67 million is about 0.2% of AMD's $34.6 billion in 2025 revenue, and the Entity List restricts exports to listed companies, not payments from them.

Meanwhile, two ventures 85% owned by China's Tongfu Microelectronics do most of AMD's chip assembly, testing and packaging, and AMD bought $2 billion of services from them in 2025. That arrangement is a decade old: AMD sold 85% of its Suzhou and Penang plants to Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics, now Tongfu, in 2016 and kept 15%. AMD also lent one venture $100 million in October 2024, a loan still outstanding at the end of September.

Where AMD is exposed is the growth story: its Instinct AI accelerators already need a license to ship to China, and when Washington put that requirement on AMD's China-specific MI308 in April 2025, AMD warned of up to about $800 million in charges. Congress, meanwhile, has opened probes into how Nvidia's exports to Chinese companies were approved, not AMD's.

Shares were down sharply Thursday morning amid this, and a general Anthropic IPO day barf-fest - with a bounce in the works as of this writing.