Something Is Very Wrong At The NSA: Classified Network Still Down On Day Three

The National Security Agency's classified internal network was still down Thursday, a third straight day, with some employees ordered to work from home while technicians try to bring it back, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.

JUST IN: The NSA's highly sensitive classified network remains offline for a third straight day, with some staff ordered to work from home. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 20, 2026

Nonessential staff were told to check with their supervisors about whether to come in to the agency's Fort Meade, Maryland, headquarters, and otherwise to stay home. The outage also hit a Georgia worksite that handles the NSA's Middle East electronic intelligence work, NBC's sources said. The agency employs tens of thousands of people; a 2024 Maryland state document put the number at 39,000.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin said Thursday that her sources confirmed the system "is at least partially down for a third straight day as they try to bring it back online," which she called "highly unusual." It doesn't mean the NSA can't communicate internally at all, she said, but the system is still disrupted. On Tuesday, NSA workers were put under a "code orange," telling nonessential personnel to stagger their arrivals, and Griffin was told that order was still in effect Thursday.

A senior official who worked at a high level at the agency told Griffin the internal email system had never gone down in five years. The network, NSA Net, is air-gapped, meaning it isn't connected to the internet, and Griffin said that makes it "nearly impossible for a typical cyber attack to affect this network." Her conclusion: "So either the patch is facing unexpected complications or something else is at play."

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Sources are now telling Fox News that the NSA is facing a third day of internal communications outages. pic.twitter.com/jc5eI7S0mx — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) November 19, 2026

The NSA hasn't said anything new since Tuesday, when it said it "experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance," that "mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues," and that its infrastructure "is designed with multiple layers of redundancy," according to The Record. NBC's sources said the outage hasn't touched the agency's electronic intelligence collection worldwide or its cybersecurity oversight, and that there is no sign of a cyberattack.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told Fox Business on Tuesday that the outage was caused by a software patch for vulnerabilities in PHP, the web programming language, and that the patching "caused some of these systems to not come back up when you patch them as expected," The Record reported. One person told the outlet that NSA Net had been unstable for weeks.

A day later, Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio went further, putting the whole week's string of failures down to patching. "This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state," Clayton said in remarks the White House published Wednesday. "As they upgrade them, they're not coming back as expected in all cases." Rubio added: "We are not under systemic attack."

The NSA outage, first reported by CNN on Tuesday, came on top of a week of breakdowns: a Microsoft outage on Nov. 12, a nationwide FAA ground stop on Nov. 13 and service disruptions at major US banks on Nov. 16. On Thursday, as we reported, White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post.

Three days in, the NSA still hasn't said when NSA Net will be fully back online.