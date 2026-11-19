Starlink Spotted In Cybercab Roof: Is High-Speed Satellite Internet Coming To New Teslas

Tesla's Cybercab is now available for purchase by "select customers," while an aerial image published on Tuesday, likely taken by a drone, shows what appears to be a Starlink terminal integrated into the roof.

"Great side-by-side showing the very distinct changes in the Cybercab's Starlink integration. The picture on the left is from September, on the right is from this morning," EV publication Teslarati wrote on X earlier today.

Great side-by-side showing the very distinct changes in the Cybercab's Starlink integration.



The picture on the left is from September, on the right is from this morning: https://t.co/1PFvD1ijgf pic.twitter.com/BovPnAXCbJ — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 18, 2026

The Starlink integration could signal a broader push to mesh Starlink and Tesla, giving future Tesla vehicles high-speed internet while on the move. Most importantly, it would provide occupants in the vehicle with high-speed internet connectivity.

Some Tesla owners have already experimented with aftermarket Starlink Mini installations, using suction-cup mounts to attach the terminals on the roof.

Starlink's rapid expansion into aviation and maritime connectivity suggests terminals will one day be standard on these EVs. And perhaps for the broader car market - maybe that's a 2030 story.

The Cybercab installation offers a preview of what Tesla likely has in store for future production lines, and it appears to be all about high-speed connectivity. Starlink Mobile, when it launches, will increase ground coverage with low-band spectrum.