Trump Admin To Permanently Cut Off Los Angeles Homelessness Agency

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is permanently ending funding for a major Los Angeles agency tackling homelessness as part of a settlement agreement over fraud allegations.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) is the lead agency for homelessness response in Los Angeles. The department suspended payments to LAHSA in June after the HUD Office of Inspector General uncovered "overwhelming evidence of LAHSA's record of fraud, failure and flagrant mismanagement" at the organization.

LAHSA filed a lawsuit, and has now reached a settlement that "requires LAHSA to hand over about $150 million in federal funding and permanently be severed from HUD's homelessness funding by the end of 2027," HUD said in a Nov. 17 statement.

🚨 It's official: LAHSA is cut off.



In a landmark settlement, they agreed to never take another tax dollar from HUD.



Under @POTUS and @WHFraudTF, we promised to root out fraud from the homeless industrial complex, and we are delivering. pic.twitter.com/nCA1i0PrwX — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 17, 2026

The Los Angeles Continuum of Care, a body of stakeholders that coordinates homelessness response in the region, had received almost $1 billion in government funding over the last five years, HUD said in a June 11 statement. The Continuum of Care is led by LAHSA.

"Despite receiving more federal homelessness funding than any other jurisdiction in the nation, Los Angeles remains the epicenter of the nation's drug-fueled homelessness crisis," the department said.

Homelessness in Los Angeles has doubled while the region's funding nearly tripled since 2013, according to HUD.

HUD said it uncovered a "clear pattern of fraud" at LAHSA. In one instance, it said, the organization failed to provide documentation to verify the existence of almost 2,300 housing sites. In another instance, LAHSA was allegedly unable to determine whether it had used taxpayer funds to pay for empty hotel rooms as the organization failed to record whether beneficiaries had left, the department said.

With funding for LAHSA permanently terminated by the end of next year, Los Angeles County will take over LAHSA's projects in the region, which will be overseen by HUD, the department said in the latest statement.

"Under President [Donald] Trump's leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence," HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in the statement.

"Year after year, LAHSA funneled billions of dollars in federal funding to organizations with no oversight, which resulted in nothing but skyrocketing homelessness, failing at their most basic responsibility," Turner said. "Taxpayers will no longer bankroll an organization that fails to deliver for the Americans it was created to serve."

During litigation, LAHSA maintained that HUD's funding suspension in June was "unlawful and represented federal overreach," the organization said in a Nov. 17 statement.

Gita O'Neill, interim chief executive officer of LAHSA, said the settlement "closes a difficult chapter" for the organization.

"From the outset, we have maintained that LAHSA did not engage in wrongdoing and that HUD's suspension lacked a legal foundation," O'Neill said. "We stood firm in defending LAHSA, the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, and the importance of local decision-making in our region's homelessness response."

"Our focus now is on working closely with our local partners to ensure continuity of services, support an orderly transition, and remain true to our mission of connecting our unhoused neighbors with the services, resources, and pathways to housing they need," O'Neill said.

There were an estimated 73,040 homeless people in Los Angeles County this year, according to a July report from LAHSA. This is up by 1.2 percent from the previous year, with the uptick breaking two consecutive years of decline. Los Angeles City alone is home to 45,194 homeless people.

Meanwhile, HUD announced a 6.3 percent annual nationwide decrease in homelessness in a Nov. 6 statement.

On a single night in January this year, 698,425 individuals were homeless, which was 6.3 percent fewer than in January last year when President Donald Trump took over White House, HUD said, adding that this was the largest annual decline on record.

"President Trump's actions to secure the border, get criminal illegals off our streets, and restore safety to our communities drove a historic decrease in homelessness," Turner said in the statement.