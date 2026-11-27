Felony Case Against Incoming Democrat Congresswoman Vanishes After She Pays Up Over Recovered Car

Charlotte prosecutors have dropped the felony charge against Rep.-elect LaKesha Womack (D-NC) after she paid the rental company for a car that came back only when local police recovered it in December 2019, nearly two months after her last rental period began.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 24 that it had filed a voluntary dismissal with prejudice of the charge, felony failure to return hired property, so it can't be brought again. The rental company told a prosecutor it "did not wish to proceed further with prosecution and considered the matter resolved."

"Taking these sentiments into account and considering that the outstanding losses from the rental were fully restored, the State has submitted a Voluntary Dismissal of the charge against the Defendant, with prejudice," the office said.

Womack, who unseated Rep. Tim Moore (R-N.C.) on Nov. 3, has cast the case as politics. Asked about it in a television interview after her win, she said "most of my voters were able to see through this as a political attack," and asked: "how is something from 2019 miraculously going to appear a few days before early voting started?"

She conceded the car was late and said she was paying up. "I'm an adult, and I'm willing to take accountability if I do something wrong," she said. "And, you know, it was just a miscarriage of justice for it to even get this far."

The North Carolina Democrat who was elected to Congress one week before she was due in court on felony charges for failing to return a rental car, Lakesha Womack, saw those charges dismissed on Tuesday, according to WCNC Charlotte.



The rental car company informed prosecutors... pic.twitter.com/sYbudkCCGJ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 25, 2026

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather's office, which said it normally keeps quiet on pending cases under the state's rules of professional conduct, laid out its own timeline "in light of recent public discourse related to the case, including statements from the Defendant." By its account, Womack took the car on Aug. 27, 2019, and renewed the rental twice, with the final period starting Oct. 7, 2019. The car "was not returned to the rental dealer until it was recovered by local law enforcement" on Dec. 4, 2019.

A criminal summons was secured on Jan. 14, 2020, and sat unserved for more than six years: Polk County sheriff's deputies served it at a campaign event on Oct. 11, 2026, WBTV reported. The warrant listed the car, a 2019 Toyota Corolla rented from Budget, at $20,000, well above the $4,000 line that makes the charge a felony.

Womack has said she never knew about the case. "I was homeless, so I had nowhere to receive mail," she told WSOC in October. Her lawyer, Harold Cogdell Jr., said in a statement that "for almost seven years Ms. Womack was unaware a criminal summons had been issued," and that she "promptly and fully resolved this matter with the rental car company" once she learned of it.

Cogdell stood in for her at her first appearance in Mecklenburg County District Court on Nov. 10, a week after the election, which the DA's office said was its first substantive look at the case. On Nov. 16 prosecutors learned of the deal: the company had received "a sum of money from the Defendant equal to an assessed rental cost from the day the vehicle was deemed overdue" until it got the car back. The office did not give the amount.

Womack won the district with 51.1% of the vote, 147,388 to Moore's 140,973, by state data, and is due to be sworn in with the new Congress in January. Prosecutors said that with the matter closed, they "will offer no further comment."