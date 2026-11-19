Trump, Xi, & Putin Unveil Four-Point "Declaration Toward Peace" After Historic Summit

Summary:

Four-Point Communiqué Released

Multipolar World Takes Shape

Takes Shape Trump, Xi & Putin Meet In Historic Meeting In China

Four-Point Communiqué

Shortly after the historic trilateral talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, a four-point communiqué was released, "pledging in rather vague terms to boost the supply of petroleum refined products," as Bloomberg's Javier Blas put it.

The communiqué includes a pledge by the US, China, and Russia to boost production and supply of refined petroleum products and preserve stable energy flows.

The energy pledge offered no production targets, implementation timetable, or details on how the three countries would coordinate additional supplies, leaving its potential impact on global fuel markets unclear.

The communiqué also committed the countries to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The leaders reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," without announcing specific arms reductions.

Here are the four points:

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Blas concluded, "(FWIW: the US is maxed out; China can do more but only if it buys more crude; Russia is limited by the war in Ukraine)."

After their trilateral meeting, Xi, Putin and Trump release a 4-point communiqué, pledging in rather vague terms to boost the supply of petroleum refined products.



(FWIW: the US is maxed out; China can do more but only if it buys more crude; Russia is limited by Ukraine war) pic.twitter.com/N6aLnn0kZK — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) November 19, 2026

Trump, Xi, & Putin Hold First-Ever Trilateral Summit As A Multipolar World Takes Shape

The APEC summit in China entered day two today, bringing together Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin for historic trilateral talks that found common ground on several points, including increasing fuel supplies, stable energy flows, and, of course, avoiding World War III.

Trump boasted about the trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, saying the leaders of three nuclear superpowers sitting together in a room and talking through their differences were "really making history."

Xi described his meeting with Trump as "positive and constructive" and signaled efforts to preserve the trade truce already in place between the world's two largest economies, despite the US federal government's clampdown on Nvidia AI chips flowing into China via shell companies in surrounding countries.

❗️The trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States is starting. pic.twitter.com/D5Wa60n4Yd — Russian Embassy in South Africa 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) November 19, 2026

According to a Chinese government readout, Trump and Xi agreed to build a "constructive relationship" of strategic stability and an action plan to stabilize relations, and called for greater cooperation on AI safety and drug controls.

"Any disagreements that cannot be resolved immediately should be managed constructively to prevent conflicts from escalating," Xi said, according to the statement.

We pointed out that this trilateral meeting of the world's nuclear superpowers could mark the dawn of a new era, one in which a new multipolar world is born. This has certainly alarmed Europe and other world capitals as concerns mount about carving up hemispheres.

China's readout, however, did omit the latest US chip restrictions, which limit Beijing's ability to train frontier AI models. That omission could be a flashpoint and risk retaliation by Beijing.

On Taiwan, Beijing said Trump reaffirmed that the US doesn't support the island's independence.

The discussions also covered Ukraine and denuclearization, as well as "managing major-power disputes."

"No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech,” Trump said. "Together, we are choosing a different course."

NOW - Trump at the trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin says: "Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements... no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech. Together, we are choosing a different course." pic.twitter.com/RZfLuvekab — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 19, 2026

Putin highlighted that the three leaders represent the victorious nations of World War II and must continue preserving of the international legal order established then.

What Putin said at the start of the trilateral meeting with Trump and Xi



Putin stated that Russia, the United States and China share a joint responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, as our countries were the victors in World War II.



Speaking about the… pic.twitter.com/bM0EEBF8bY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 19, 2026

"Our countries have many overlapping interests in resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

One takeaway is that the leaders of the three nuclear powers sat down today to discuss promises to reshape the global order into a multipolar one.

Hence Trump's declaration that they were "really making history."