UK Govt Asks Google To Silence Russell Brand After "Appalling" Prison Message

The UK government has asked Google to take down Russell Brand's YouTube channel, three days after his wife read out a message from him in prison on it. A justice minister met with representatives of Google, which owns YouTube, to make the request, a source told Sky News on Wednesday. Meta has already disabled Brand's Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Laura Gallacher, Brand's wife, read the statement on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the end of the couple's weekly YouTube show, Sunday Service with the Brands, which she has kept going on her own. "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening," the message said.

"I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe," Brand went on. "The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us."

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesman called the message "clearly appalling" and said the Ministry of Justice is investigating whether Brand broke prison rules. "Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims," the spokesman said, according to LBC. "Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments." Prisoners may protest their innocence; the rules bar statements that distress victims and limit speaking to the media to "exceptional circumstances."

If he is found to have broken the rules, Brand could be re-categorized, lose his phone call privileges or be moved out of the Category C prison to a tougher one. Prison officials have already decided to move him to another jail, The Times reported, citing sources. He was transferred to Littlehey, in Cambridgeshire, on Friday.

One of the women who waived her anonymity told LBC the message was "probably a slap in the face to those women that have just gone through a horrific ordeal in court and fought so hard to get that conviction."

Brand, 51, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Nov. 5 of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women between 2004 and 2009. He was sentenced to 10 and a half years, as we reported, after a first night behind bars that included a strip search. Days later, a jailed murderer sent him a chilling message from prison.

Meta pulled his Instagram and Facebook accounts after the conviction, and his X account answered on Nov. 11 with a dig at the company and thanks to Elon Musk:

There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta.



Thank God for @elonmusk.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/nZTZRfEYM1 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 11, 2026

YouTube already cut off Brand's income from the channel, which then had more than 6.6 million subscribers, in September 2023, days after The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches published the allegations. "If a creator's off-platform behavior harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community," the company said at the time.

London leaned on a video platform over Brand once before, and was told no. In September 2023, Caroline Dinenage, then chair of the Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, wrote to Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski asking "whether Rumble intends to join YouTube in suspending Mr Brand's ability to earn money on the platform." Rumble posted the letter:

Attached is the letter from the UK Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MdeYrlt06J — Rumble 🏴‍☠️ (@rumblevideo) September 20, 2023

Pavlovski called it "extremely disturbing" and "deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform." "We emphatically reject the UK parliament's demands," he wrote. This time the request went to Google, and it came from a minister.