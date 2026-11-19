Walmart Finally Gets A Break: Comps Bounce, Guidance Raised For Third Time As The Wealthy Keep Hunting For Deals

After two straight quarters in which Walmart's earnings day turned into a bloodbath, the world's largest retailer finally gets to enjoy a green morning.

Recall that in May, the stock tumbled after a disappointing guide and a warning that low-income consumers are drowning, prompting a one-word reaction from us...

oof



*WALMART SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 72C TO 74C, EST. 75C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 21, 2026

... and in August it got even worse, when Walmart crashed the most since 2022 after a huge comp store sales miss, with US comps slumping to 2.6%, the slowest in more than six years.

This time is different, or at least it is for now: Walmart reported Q3 results that were a little better than expected almost everywhere, and raised its full-year outlook for the third time this year. The stock, which whipsawed between $124.65 and $129.73 in the first minutes after the release, was trading fractionally higher in the premarket.

Here is a snapshot of what Walmart just reported, starting with the highlights:

Revenue $188.84 billion , +5.2% y/y, beating the $187.17 billion estimate Walmart-only US stores comparable sales ex-gas +2.9% , estimate +2.83% Sam's Club US comparable sales ex-gas +4.9%, estimate +4.63%

, +5.2% y/y, beating the $187.17 billion estimate Adjusted EPS 65c, estimate 64c (and above the top end of Walmart's own 62c-64c Q3 guide)

US eCommerce sales +23%; global eCommerce +17%, now 24% of net sales

Operating cash flow $29.4 billion year-to-date

Global inventory +8.1%, which Walmart pins on strategic initiatives, seasonal timing and cost inflation

Q3 buybacks of $2.7 billion, or 24.8 million shares at an average price of $110.12

And the guidance, which as noted above was raised for the third time this fiscal year:

Sees FY27 adjusted EPS $2.84 to $2.89 , up from $2.80 to $2.87; the estimate was $2.89, so just grazing the upper end of the company's range.

, up from $2.80 to $2.87; the estimate was $2.89, so just grazing the upper end of the company's range. Sees FY27 net sales at constant currency +4.9% to +5.2%, up from +4% to +5%

Sees adjusted operating income at constant currency +8% to +8.6%, up from +7% to +8.5%

Still sees capex at about 4% of net sales

Glass Full, Bar Low

The number everyone was waiting for was Walmart US comps, and here the company did just enough. At +2.9%, US comps ex-fuel were a hair above the 2.83% consensus and a modest bounce from Q2's 2.6% six-year low. That was pretty much exactly where the buyside was, as Goldman's consumer specialist Scott Feiler put it on the eve of the print (available to pro subs):

We think investors are more focused on the WMT read-across for peers than they are for WMT. Almost everyone we have heard is at +3% WMT US comps (modest upside), give or take 30 bps.

In other words, Walmart cleared the bar, but the bar was on the floor. Transactions rose 1.5% (down from 1.8% a year ago) and average ticket rose 1.4%. Federal drug price negotiations (the maximum fair price regime) remain a drag: Walmart says pharmacy deflation and brand-to-generic switches cost US comps about 125bps, partly offset by roughly 60bps of GLP-1 growth. Excluding Health & Wellness, US comps rose 3.6%, up from 3.4% in Q2.

By category, grocery comped up mid-single digits, general merchandise rose low single digits and Health & Wellness fell low single digits, with the ~800bps hit from drug price deflation more than wiping out mid-single-digit script growth.

Digital remains the engine. US eCommerce grew 23%, the 11th consecutive quarter above 20%, driven by store-fulfilled delivery (+40%), advertising (+37%) and marketplace (+49%). eCommerce contributed about 530bps to the 2.9% comp, which means (napkin math) that the non-digital part of the comp was roughly -2.4%. Much of that is channel shift, since Walmart counts store-fulfilled pickup and delivery as eCommerce, but a year ago the same math was roughly flat (4.5% comp, ~440bps from digital). Walmart is increasingly a delivery and ad business that happens to own a lot of stores.

Finally, it's worth noting that Walmart beat its own Q3 guidance on every line: adjusted EPS of 65c vs a 62c-64c guide, net sales up 4.4% in constant currency vs +3% to +3.75%, and adjusted operating income +5.5% vs +2% to +4%. Maybe the August guide was a little too conservative... or maybe that's the point of conservative guides.

The Rich Get Thriftier

As it has for much of the past two years, Walmart said share gains were led by upper-income households, and CFO John David Rainey told Bloomberg the company posted its largest market share gain in food in three years. Shoppers are "feeling some pressure from higher fuel prices, but overall, spending remains reasonably strong," Rainey said, and he sounded upbeat about the start of Q4:

"What we're seeing the first couple weeks of this quarter, we're actually pretty encouraged by."

One data point he offered: Walmart has sold 1 million more turkeys so far this year than at this point last year, which he says may mean shoppers will turn out earlier for the December holidays too. It helps when you sell Butterball at 97 cents a pound as part of the $3.50-per-person holiday meal basket, a record low.

Regular readers will know that the wealthy trading down to Walmart is hardly news: we first flagged it exactly two years ago today, when Walmart also lifted its outlook for the third time, as "increasingly more wealthy Americans trade down to big box retailer." What is new is that the rest of the consumer data now says something quite different. As we noted in Tuesday's retail sales post, the K has flipped: BofA's card data show lower-income households' spending up 7.3% y/y in the week ending Oct 31, vs 5.9% for the middle and just 4.9% for higher-income households (available to pro subs).

How to square the two? Easy: look at the gas line. Card spending at the pump is up 25% y/y while grocery spending is flat, which means lower-income households are "leading" mostly because they are paying more for fuel, and they have less left over for everything else. Meanwhile, the top of the K, flush with an equity wealth effect that UBS calculates is running at twice its dot-com peak (as we will show in a follow up post shortly), keeps shopping at Walmart because it can afford to be thrifty. Both groups end up at Walmart; just one of them has a choice.

Price Investment... Or Margin Harvest?

The comp was the headline, but for the rest of food retail the key question was price. Here, too, Feiler flagged the real debate:

The bigger debate will be what they say about price investments. Last quarter, they noted they would lean in heavily on prices. Feedback during the quarter from investors was they backed off that approach. It has helped sentiment for Food Retail. This will be the key theme to watch.

Judging by the numbers, Walmart did not exactly go to war on price. Walmart US gross margin rose 50bps to 28.1%, thanks mostly to digital advertising and a mix shift away from (deflating) pharmacy, and like-for-like inflation was +1.2% overall, with grocery at +1.4% and general merchandise at +0.3% (140bps lower than in Q2). Operating expenses deleveraged 45bps on higher depreciation from the capex binge and higher self-insured liability claims, and yet US operating income still rose 9%.

Translation: Walmart is funding its price cuts with ad dollars and membership fees (US membership and other income jumped 43%, helped by the new $120 Walmart+/Sam's Club bundle), and its own gross margin is actually going up. That is good news for Kroger, which Bloomberg notes has vowed to cut prices under a former Walmart executive, and for the rest of the grocers who feared a price war. Shoppers paying for those ads might see it differently.

One caveat: Sam's Club US operating income fell 15.8% as it lapped last year's breakage income, took an inflation-related LIFO charge and absorbed the bundle's fee allocation, which Walmart warns will weigh on Sam's profit growth until Q3 of next year. And internationally, the timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days shifted roughly 500bps of sales growth into Q4, while Walmex's Mexico comps rose just 1.6% (this morning's GS LatAm Daily headlined a Walmex downgrade to Neutral).

Raised... To Consensus

Now about that guidance raise. The new FY27 adjusted EPS range of $2.84 to $2.89 is higher than before, but the top end merely matches the $2.89 consensus, and the $2.865 midpoint is still below it. That has been the pattern all year: in May Walmart reaffirmed $2.75 to $2.85 against a $2.92 consensus, in August it raised to $2.80 to $2.87 against $2.90. Three guides later, the company and the Street have finally met, at least at the top end.

Since Walmart has earned $2.12 in adjusted EPS through the first three quarters (66c, 81c and 65c), the new range implies Q4 adjusted EPS of 72c to 77c, compared with 74c a year ago. Well, the midpoint (74.5c) implies essentially flat Q4 earnings during the most important shopping weeks of the year. Bloomberg's recap of the raises since February:

*WALMART SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.84 TO $2.89, SAW $2.80 TO $2.87 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 19, 2026

Paying Out Twice What It Makes

Beyond the headlines, the cash flow statement is where things get interesting. Year-to-date operating cash flow rose $2.0 billion to $29.4 billion, but capex jumped $4.0 billion to $22.6 billion, so free cash flow fell to $6.8 billion from $8.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Walmart has paid out $5.9 billion in dividends and spent $7.8 billion on buybacks so far this year, a total of $13.7 billion, or 2x free cash flow. The difference was borrowed: net short-term borrowings rose $5.7 billion and Walmart issued $10.8 billion in long-term debt (including $6.5 billion in Q3, at what Walmart calls favorable rates, with the 10Y at 5.08% this morning) while repaying $3.6 billion. Total debt is now $64.3 billion, up from $53.1 billion a year ago, a 21% jump in twelve months.

Throw in inventory up 8.1% to $70.6 billion while sales grew about 5% (Walmart blames strategic initiatives, the timing of seasonal events and cost inflation, and expects US inventory to be slightly higher again in Q4), and the balance sheet is doing a lot more work than a 5% sales grower should need. Then again, Walmart does have $22.4 billion left on its buyback authorization, and paying $110 a share for stock now trading near $128 looks like a fine trade (for now).

Priced For Perfection (Again)

All of which brings us to the price. Walmart has been one of the big winners of the anti-AI, ex-Tech rotation that JPMorgan says dominated the second half: the stock rose 16.6% in October through the 22nd, putting it on pace for its best month since 1999 according to 24/7 Wall St, and at about $128 it is now up roughly 23% from the September 30 close of $103.92. It's up 14% YTD, double the S&P's gain.

At around $128, Walmart trades at roughly 45x the midpoint of its own FY27 guidance, above the 40x-plus multiple we described as idiotic in August. And the positioning behind the consumer rally looks more like short covering than conviction. As JPMorgan's consumer flow specialist Briggs Barton wrote this morning (in the desk's Market Intel briefing):

STAPLES feels like it is hitting a bit of a wall as fundamental demand stalls post the big rally - fade potential for the group. DISCRETIONARY has seen positioning shifting up where RETAIL is getting some flow momentum into the Holidays) but but this has been predominantly COVERING (looking at z score of our PB flows - those areas above are largely skewed to covering).

The broader backdrop explains why: in BofA's November Fund Manager Survey, investors cut their underweight in consumer stocks at the fastest pace since June 2006, from near-record underweight levels. When you are this underweight, even an in-line quarter can squeeze.

And on the Staples side, where Walmart now lives in many portfolios, the pros are actively leaning against the rally, as Goldman's Feiler noted on Tuesday:

This was especially true last week, where we were 6-1 better for sale in Staples, led almost entirely by shorts (GS PB data). It was across Staple sub-sectors. Bottom-line, investors are not embracing the move in Staples, but actively fighting it.

Something To Be Thankful For... For Now

So what to make of it? The quarter was clean: comps a touch better, a beat on Walmart's own guide across the board, and a raise into the holidays. But strip out the relief and the picture is less festive: the non-digital comp is shrinking, the guidance raise only gets Walmart to where the Street already was, free cash flow is falling while payouts are rising, and the gap is being filled with debt at a time when the market is pricing a Fed rate hike in December (with Waller still pushing for 50bps).

Meanwhile, Walmart's best customers are the wealthy, who are doing great as long as stocks keep going up, and its most stressed customers are spending more at the pump and less on everything else. That works fine until the wealth effect reverses, and at 45x earnings, the stock is priced as if it never will.

We suspect today's relief rally has more to do with positioning than with the turkeys. Then again, after two straight post-earnings beatdowns, Walmart shareholders will probably take what they can get.

Here is the company's Q3 presentation:

Earnings_Presentation_(FY27_Q3).pdf by Zerohedge Janitor

More in the full Goldman "Glass Full" and "3 Key Themes" notes, and BofA's November FMS, all available to pro subs.