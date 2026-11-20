Copper Slammed; UBS Sees AI Fears Morphing Into Broader Growth Scare Across Assets

Anthropic shares extended losses to more than 10% in premarket trading, while Nvidia fell to around $142 a share, as the unwind in AI and AI-related stocks fueled fears that the AI bubble was deflating further. The selling pressure spread to commodities, with copper, a metal at the core of the AI trade, hitting its lowest level since March and gold tumbling for a fifth consecutive session.

Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange plunged as much as 4% earlier today before trading down around 2% late in the London morning, putting the metal on course for a weekly loss of 8%.

In September, before Democrats swept the midterms and while the AI trade was still intact, copper hit a record near $15,000 a ton as traders bet on demand from data centers and other infrastructure projects, alongside mine supply constraints. But after the midterms, Democrats spooked the market with unhinged talk of nationwide moratoriums.

“We have been saying for as long as AI has been driving the price that this might be a bit over-egged," Benchmark Mineral Intelligence metals analyst Albert Mackenzie said. "It's not to say that AI is not important, but there is far more going on."

The Silicon Data LLM Token Expenditure Index (SDLLMTK) tracks the usage-weighted price per million AI tokens across LLMs. The index continues to slide, which can reflect providers cutting prices or users switching to cheaper models. Notice how copper has fallen alongside the index - and so do the rest of AI stocks.

And so has Anthropic...

UBS analyst Justinus Steinhorst told clients earlier today, "There has been no let-up in selling pressure on our Metals & Mining basket, with {UBXEMETL} down another 2% on Friday and 10% week-to-date. Watch for AI fears to morph into a broader growth scare across assets. Yields and commodities are starting to move that way."

Separately, UBS analyst Aditi Samajpati pointed out that sliding copper prices might present an attractive entry point into the metal trade given copper's underlying fundamentals are still rather poor:

The benchmark three-month LME copper price fell over 7% over the last two days to the lowest level since April amid concerns about AI's growth trajectory. UBS Wealth Management CIO thinks the sharp decline reflects a combination of weaker sentiment and rising exchange inventories rather than a deterioration in copper's underlying fundamentals. Mine-supply growth continues to disappoint, tight concentrate availability is reflected in deeply negative treatment charges, and demand from electrification and power-grid investment remains robust. China's physical market is also tightening, with Shanghai inventories near multi-year lows and the Yangshan copper cathode premium over LME spot prices rising to a record high this month. CIO views periods of weakness as opportunities to add exposure as part of a broader commodity allocation that is managed actively, maintaining its $15,500/mt price forecast by mid-2027.

As the selloff spreads from AI stocks to commodities and global stocks, the question is what will convince investors to jump back into the AI trade. Certainly, the Anthropic IPO sliding toward its offering price in premarket trading failed to do that, and Nvidia trading down- both are two warning signs for the overall AI trade as we head into a holiday week.