"Fetish" Or "Common Use"? Harvard Study Finds Millions Owns AR-15s Or Semi-Automatic Rifles While Dismissing Them As A "Small Minority"

Authored by Jonathan Turley via JonathanTurley.org,

As the Supreme Court approaches oral arguments in two major gun cases dealing with bans on semi-automatic firearms (Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins), a debate rages over whether such weapons are in "common use" under Second Amendment jurisprudence. The Harvard study found that there are over 21 million such firearms owned in the United States. However, the Harvard researchers suggested that only a small minority of the population uses the weapon. Called a "fetish" by some critics, the study could be used to reinforce challenges to the "common use" claims before the Court.

Many of us have waited years for a final review of the ban on these weapons. In Snope v. Brown, 145 S. Ct. 1534 (2025), the Court declined to hear a case challenging the constitutionality of Maryland's ban on the AR-15.

In his statement on the denial, Justice Kavanaugh wrote that there is a "strong argument that AR-15s are in 'common use' by law-abiding citizens and therefore are protected by the Second Amendment" and that it is "analytically difficult to distinguish the AR-15[] ... from the handguns at issue in Heller." Id. at 1534 (Kavanaugh, J., statement respecting denial).

That time is now approaching.

Gun control advocates are attacking the common use element in seeking to uphold these laws.

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen, the Supreme Court made clear that there is a two-step test for Second Amendment challenges. First, the court considers whether "the Second Amendment's plain text covers an individual's conduct." If the court finds that the case falls within the textual meaning, it then asks whether that conduct "is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

Later in Wolford v. Lopez, the Court stressed that the first step is a narrow textual inquiry that looks at whether a covered party is challenging a restriction on keeping and bearing weapons. It then addresses step two.

The Court's consideration of the question of common use is informed by the fact that AR-15s are not only the most popular rifle in the United States but remain legal in 40 States. So you have a weapon owned by millions of Americans that is legal in the vast majority of states.

The Harvard estimate is actually lower than some studies, but shows how popular these weapons are with Americans. (The National Shooting Sports Foundation puts the number at 32 million currently in private hands.)

The AR-15 is the most popular gun in America, and the number of these guns in private hands is continuing to rise rapidly, with one AR-15 purchased in every five new firearm sales.

People buy AR-15s for home protection, target shooting, and hunting. Many gun owners like the AR-15 because it is modular; depending on the model, you can swap out barrels, bolts, and high-capacity magazines, or add a variety of accessories. While it does more damage than a typical handgun, it is not the most powerful gun sold in terms of caliber; many guns have equal or greater caliber.

The Harvard Injury Control Research Center relied upon the 2024 National Firearms Survey in determining that 3.8 percent of adults in the United States possessed one or more of these firearms. That would amount to 10,250,000 people who own approximately 21 million privately owned so-called assault weapons.

Notably, the roughly 4 percent figure compares gun owners to the population at large, not to the population of gun owners.

While that would mean that one in seven gun owners have these weapons, the researchers conclude that "a relatively small, mostly male subgroup who commonly own other firearms as well." Critics have noted that the finding that "military-style semiautomatic rifles are owned by a small minority of U.S. adults" seems to be a challenge to the argument that the weapons are in "common use."

One critic, Cam Edwards, noted that the number of owners is still quite high and would still be viewed as in common use, making an analogy to car ownership:

I don't think they've done so. Consider that approximately 11.1 million Ford F-150 pickup trucks are currently on American roads, according to estimates based on Experian's second-quarter 2026 vehicle registration data. AR-15s are twice as common as the most popular pickup truck in the country. It's hardly uncommon to see a F-150 on the road, right? In fact, it is the most common vehicle on highways and byways across the United States.

He also notes that more citizens own these weapons than drive electric vehicles, according to a 2025 Gallup survey showing that just 3 percent of American adults own an electric vehicle.

If one in seven gun owners chose this type of weapon, it is hard to see how you could maintain that it is some fetish or not in common use. The Court has framed the inquiry as whether a weapon is "not typically possessed by law-abiding citizens for lawful purposes." Over 20 million weapons in circulation (even if that is the true figure) would seem to make these weapons "typically possessed."

Putting aside the legal question, an intriguing political question remains. For all of the calls for these bans, there remains the question of what to do with the tens of millions of guns in private hands.

In Viramontes v. Cook County, the Cook County ordinance criminalizes the sale, transfer, or possession of any "assault weapon." The definition of such weapons is quite broad based on various features and also includes conversion kits. If a citizen possesses a rifle banned by Cook County, the county may seize and dispose of that arm, id. §§ 54-212(b) & 54-213, and the individual may be convicted of a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for up to six months and a minimum fine of $5,000 for the first offense. Id. § 54214(a).

Past bans have targeted previously legal weapons such as switchblade knives, bump stocks, and other items. However, those were relatively cheap compared to these rifles. Each is worth hundreds of dollars. Are Democrats going to buy back these guns for confiscation policies? If not, will existing owners be allowed to resell the weapons or give them away?

If Cook County and other laws are any indication, the intention is confiscation without compensation. While it may be comforting to argue in court that these weapons are a "small minority" of the population, it is unlikely to be viewed that way if these states attempt actual seizures. Moreover, many Democrats are also seeking to ban the most popular handgun model, semiautomatics such as the Glock 9mm.

I do not expect that these advocates will face that prospect. I believe the Court will likely strike down these laws, but we should have a better idea in December, with oral argument scheduled before the Court.

Jonathan Turley is a law professor and the New York Times best-selling author of "Rage and the Republic: The Unfinished Story of the American Revolution.