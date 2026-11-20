First Rule Of The Great Replacement: Don't Talk About The Great Replacement

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

Anyone with a brain knows that the Great Replacement is real. Throughout the West, foreign populations are replacing native populations at an exponential pace. This is not a phenomenon affecting nations with tight immigration controls, such as Japan and China.

Nevertheless, leftist-globalists do not permit us to say out loud what is so glaringly obvious to anyone with eyes. Rather than recognizing that France no longer looks like France, that Britain no longer looks like Britain, and that America no longer looks like America, leftist-globalists demand that we redefine France, Britain, and America in ways that have nothing to do with the peoples who have called those nations home for hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

Wikipedia calls the Great Replacement of Western nations a "debunked," "white nationalist," and "far-right conspiracy theory." It even relies upon a "consensus of academic scholars" to claim that what is clearly happening in Western societies is not really happening at all. Recognizing that the white populations in France, Britain, and America are steadily shrinking is "rooted in a misunderstanding of demographic statistics and premised upon an unscientific, racist worldview."

I don't see how it is unscientific or racist - let alone proof of statistical incompetence - to recognize that foreign immigrants are taking over regions across the West. Statistically, the number of Muslims in Europe has more than doubled in the last twenty-five years, and because Muslim immigrants have far higher birthrates than native Europeans, Muslim growth in Europe is accelerating.

It also seems perfectly legitimate to point out that foreign cultures are steadily replacing the traditional cultures of France, Britain, and America. Fifty years ago, there were relatively few mosques in Europe and the Americas. Now mosques are replacing Christian churches everywhere.

With regard to ascertaining factual information, Wikipedia is a useless resource; its writers and editors rewrite history in real time in order to align the past with the present political objectives of leftist-globalists. It is a fake encyclopedia that functions much like the "official archive" of Nineteen Eighty-Four's Ministry of Truth. It does, however, provide a window into the leftist-globalist mindset.

If you need to know what kinds of lies our globalist leaders are repackaging as "truths," Wikipedia is often where the liars first rewrite the history and meaning of things. Wikipedia is sort of the "idiot's guide" to the globalist Establishment's current campaign of disinformation against Western citizens.

However, the globalists cannot succeed with propaganda alone. Why? Because lies are fragile. A single person asking sensible questions in front of a herd of ideologues has the power to break through mass delusions. Invariably, then, propaganda is reinforced with intimidation, criminal punishment, and threats of force against anyone who speaks obvious truths out loud.

A French mayor of Moroccan descent is working to criminalize any public debate about the Great Replacement. Mayor Ali Rabeh even wants French presidential candidate Éric Zemmour - a major critic of the Islamification of France - to be prosecuted and imprisoned for "hate speech."

Meanwhile, famous French author Michel Houellebecq has already been indicted for the "crime" of asserting that the Great Replacement is real. During an interview four years ago, Houellebecq acknowledged the existence of "Islamist control" over parts of France and described "the change in the ethnic and religious composition of the European population" as "a statistical fact." For stating these facts, one of France's most important writers faces the prospect of imprisonment.

Mayor Rabeh would no doubt celebrate the imprisonment of a writer for his speech. Rabeh wants to outlaw discussion of the Great Replacement, despite the fact that over sixty percent of the French people believe that they are being "progressively replaced by non-European populations, primarily from the African continent."

The French people are absolutely correct. A recent study from the Immigration and Demography Observatory in Paris concluded that the native French population will become a minority in the next two decades.

That is the cold, hard reality of the West's Great Replacement. Rather than allowing the public to debate the issue, leftist-globalists want to put people in prison for recognizing that the issue is real.

France is hardly alone in wanting to deny that the Great Replacement is real by simply punishing anyone with a brain, eyes, and a willingness to express the truth.

A Reform UK member of the Welsh parliament has been banned from speaking in the chamber until he apologizes for discussing the Great Replacement. The lawmaker, Joe Martin, has been accused of uttering "discriminatory" and "deliberately offensive" words when he acknowledged that Britons will soon become a minority in their own kingdom.

What did Martin say that was so "offensive"? He took to the floor and asked for "a statement from" the "government on the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK."

Martin then observed that "the scale of change has been breath-taking. Mass immigration and differing birthrates mean that, in just thirty-seven years' time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country. That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton, and Manchester, and I don't want it to happen here."

Finally, the lawmaker stated, "Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved. A nation is not an economic zone; it's not a hotel; and neither is it a charity...It's a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it's replaced altogether."

Most native Westerners would find Martin's comments anodyne and entirely reasonable. The Welsh parliament, on the other hand, decided that it must censor the lawmaker and prevent him from representing his constituents in their country's representative body.

In other words, the globalists believe that the only way to "save democracy" is to kill freedom of speech.

The United Kingdom's state-directed, taxpayer-funded newsroom - the BBC - incredulously asked Martin whether he "genuinely believed" that foreigners are replacing white Brits. Astonished by the BBC's inability to notice an elementary truth about the rapidly changing demographics of the kingdom, Martin replied, "That's obviously a fact."

I presume that the BBC gets its "facts" from Wikipedia, though, and that globalist-controlled encyclopedia has assured us that the Great Replacement is a "right-wing conspiracy theory." How could the propaganda press lemmings at the BBC possibly be expected to see what is so patently obvious to everyone else?

Denying the truth of the Great Replacement is of paramount importance to leftist-globalists. It is why the British government refuses to release migrant crime statistics that would clearly show how foreign immigrants are victimizing native Brits. The cowardly British government wishes to hide statistical proof that illegal migrants are raping, injuring, and murdering native Brits at alarming rates.

Concealing the profound social costs of the Great Replacement is the British government's highest priority. Keeping British citizens safe ranks beneath its goal of conscripting white Brits to fight and die in WWIII and far below the government's preference for allowing Islamic rape gangs to rape several hundred thousand British girls without consequence.

When a government assists foreign invaders in their invasion of a sovereign nation, how is the government not committing treason against the nation's citizens?

When governments aid and abet foreign rapists and murderers, why shouldn't officials be arrested for conspiracy to commit rape and murder?

When government officials use foreigners as weapons for large-scale attacks against civilians, why shouldn't they be prosecuted in Nuremberg-like trials?

At what point does the Great Replacement's ethnic cleansing constitute clear crimes against humanity?

Wikipedia doesn't answer these questions.

However, Western families whose loved ones have been raped, beaten, and/or murdered know the truth. At the direction of globalist governments, Westerners are being systematically attacked, marginalized, and replaced.