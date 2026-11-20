The massive flooding in the Four Corners the end of October is truly a major disaster. Now, nearly a month since two huge rain storms dumped dozens of inches of water on the mountains and hills, causing a dozen rivers to flood, and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage? One major highway is still completely closed by the water’s destruction of a bridge. And the only reasonable detour itself is also closed due to hundreds of yards of washed out roadway. The Colorado Department of Transportation says even a temporary bridge is not able to be in place on US-160 until January! And t the infamous Wolf Creek Pass, reduced in several places to one narrow lane for alternating traffic, is only open on weekends: CDOT and its contractors are working 24-7 for the other five days to repair more. And every drive is a risk crossing. The other road, Colorado Highway 151 will hopefully reopen before Thanksgiving, they say.

Destroyed US-160 bridge over Piedra River, Colorado (since demolished as irrepairable).

In mountains, there are limited bypasses. What was once a 60-mile, 1-hour drive for people and supplies between major (by Mountain standards) towns has been replaced by a 110-mile, 3.5-hour trip. When the SH-151 is opened that will be reduced to only a 100-mile, 2-hour drive. Unless it rains or snows massively again. The El Nino systems are expected to dump massive amounts of rain and snow throughout NM, AZ, UT, and CO this year. And spring may be worse. To go east from Southwest Colorado, with US-160 closed in multiple locations, requires detours adding more than 200 miles, either north to Montrose and then east to Pueblo, or even further north (through Utah, for large loads) to Grand Junction then east to Denver. Or dropping down deeper into New Mexico to get over or around mountains to I-25 and east.

Yes, the weather caused this. And despite the panic, there is no indication this is “manmade global warming” anymore than a hurricane or typhoon is. But it is government, and dependence on government, that has made it an even greater disaster. In many cases, the government actions (or inactions) go back decades, making it more likely that massive damage was caused and that access and materials are not readily available in a timely manner. In other cases, it is really restrictive rules and regulations (and their interpretation) that makes recovery difficult and life miserable.

For example, thousands of people are homeless: their homes were flooded (sometimes as much as 8 feet of water, leaving 2 feet of mud (quickly hardening to mudstone) behind. Some were washed down the swollen rivers and destroyed. In other cases, roads and driveways make it impossible to get to the houses. Which generally are without power, and therefore often without water (from wells or from those same rivers). But FEMA and State agencies’ rules are “thirty-days” emergency shelter in hotels, motels, or B&B – based on hurricane and blizzard recovery times. So many people will be out on the street very soon.

Fill material, sand and gravel (and asphalt, concrete, and more) are desperately needed by private people, businesses, county, state, and tribal officials. Those few pits which have been allowed to open and operate in years past (by public opposition and cowardly officials) have be destroyed themselves, or access denied by the destruction of many more bridges. Despite the emergency, there is no provision to allow emergency excavation (extraction) and processing of the needed construction materials. And no waivers granted, for fear by State and County officials of losing FEMA funds if they don’t follow the procedures exactly.

Mostly, we are talking about small business. And we are talking about standards developed by government agencies to provide for social (environmental) justice, protection of threatened and endangered species, and of course, to ensure that government agencies can rake in the bucks and dominate the citizens.

The largest multinational corporations and financial institutions have the resources to influence the development of one-size-fits-all standards and absorb the costs of complying with them. Smaller banks and businesses generally have far less influence and fewer resources. (In fact, enforcement actions by Colorado State agencies continues unabated in the aftermath of disasters.) When complex, arcane rules become the standard for everyone, compliance costs can disproportionately burden smaller competitors and populated areas. In some markets, regulatory requirements and the costs of accessing financial infrastructure can effectively exclude smaller institutions from transactions that remain accessible to their larger competitors.

This is how regulatory capture can operate on an international and national scale. The USA’s largest financial institutions have the money, personnel, and political access to influence the rules governing their own industry. Regulations presented as necessary for financial stability, consumer protection, or international cooperation can also become barriers to competition. When compliance is prohibitively expensive or complicated, established corporations gain protection from smaller competitors, while entrepreneurs and innovative businesses may be prevented from entering the market altogether. A company with a “mom-and-pop” ownership and only a few employees cannot deal with the bureaucrats and still provide the goods and services their customers need, especially in a time of disaster.

We are seeing, in real time, that the central danger of regulatory capture is that government authority, intended to protect the public, can instead protect powerful corporations from competition, and do not protect or serve the people most impacted. The question is whether these rules genuinely protect the public or primarily serve the institutions with the resources and influence to shape them.

Beyond this, we see that indeed, the public is harmed, often seriously over long periods, because of the greed and power of government and its alliance with big business.