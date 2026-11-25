Bitcoin Miners "Switching Off Machines" As Hash Rate Shrinks For First Time Since China Ban

Crypto market sentiment hit extreme fear early Saturday morning as Bitcoin plunged toward $55,000, its lowest level since September 2024. Data released Tuesday morning showed a year-over-year decline in the network's hash rate, suggesting mounting financial pressure may be prompting some miners to switch off machines.

Cryptocurrency data and analytics firm Glassnode wrote on X that Bitcoin miners are "switching machines off."

"The hash rate sits 8% below last year's level, the first annual decline since the 2021 China ban," Glassnode said, adding, "That drop was forced by policy; this one is price-driven, with hash price at an all-time low."

bitcoin:native miners are switching machines off.



The hash rate sits 8% below last year's level, the first annual decline since the 2021 China ban.



That drop was forced by policy; this one is price-driven, with hash price at an all-time low. pic.twitter.com/hwFnCUbEkm — glassnode (@glassnode) November 24, 2026

Bitcoin's plunge appears to be spreading beyond traders' portfolios and into the mining industry. The declining hash rate suggests prices around $55,000 may make mining unprofitable for some operators.

Higher timeframe view of weekly Bitcoin shows <200sma.

This comes as the CoinMarketCap: Crypto Fear & Greed Index is trending around apocalyptic lows.

Haitong International analyst Ling Tan wrote in a note earlier that year-to-date net outflows from US Bitcoin ETFs have reached $4.7 billion, while Ethereum ETFs have lost $1.2 billion. That reverses the strong inflows recorded in 2025, when the funds attracted $21.4 billion and $9.6 billion, respectively.

Tan's commentary on the latest Bitcoin technicals:

Bitcoin briefly dipped to ~$55k over the weekend, below its June low of $57-58k, before recovering to around $60k.BTC dipped to roughly $55k over the weekend, its lowest level since September 2024, amid broad risk-off pressure, AI/tech stock weakness, and massive liquidations. It has since rebounded to ~$60k, below its 200-day moving average of $72k and 50-day moving average of $76k, but above 300-day moving average of $58k.

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor ...

Will mounting financial pressure force miners to sell their Bitcoin reserves to cover operating costs and service debt, adding another wave of selling to an already volatile market?