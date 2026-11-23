"This Is Not 1990": Swalwell Ally Jimmy Gomez Quits After Ethics Panel Finds Bar Encounter With Staffer Could Be Sexual Assault

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) will resign from Congress effective Dec. 1, he said Monday, the same day the House Ethics Committee released a report finding "substantial evidence" that he made unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer - conduct the panel said "could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse" under D.C. law.

LAT reports Gomez is resigning his seat on Dec. 1 after Ethics Cmte report found evidence he violated House sexual misconduct rules



https://t.co/sxSMBCHrMU — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) November 23, 2026

The Los Angeles Democrat was already on his way out. He lost his seat this month to fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres, and in April he was one of the campaign co-chairs who dropped Eric Swalwell as Swalwell's own sexual misconduct scandal broke. The committee opened its probe days later, after the New York Post reported that Gomez had been seen kissing a much younger aide at a 2023 party hosted by Swalwell.

In a sworn response in May, Gomez disclosed "a past consensual, sexual relationship" with a senior aide to another member, and "one sole occasion" of "consensual kissing" with a second woman, adding that he hoped the committee could "consider the matter closed." The first woman told the panel nothing nonconsensual ever happened between them. The second, identified in the report as Witness 1, said she had more than one encounter with Gomez and considered none of them consensual.

Witness 1 was in her mid-twenties and worked for a House leadership office, never for Gomez or any committee he sat on. She declined a voluntary interview, and the committee subpoenaed her testimony.

Rocket Bar

The first encounter came on Feb. 29, 2024, at a birthday party for another member at a bar near Capitol Hill. Text messages reviewed by the committee show Witness 1 sending Gomez "Save me" while another man was hitting on her; four minutes later, he replied, "Just saw this let's go." Gomez, the designated driver, took a small group to Rocket Bar in Chinatown.

There, Witness 1 testified, the two sat on barstools facing each other and Gomez started to caress her legs. "And so he started to touch my legs, and, at some point, he put his hand down my skirt and then put his fingers inside of me," she said, adding that there wasn't "even any conversation leading up to that." She testified that she "ran to the bathroom. And I, like, started to cry."

Gomez, who had first told the committee only about a kiss, admitted in his testimony to sexual contact with her that night, but said it happened outside the bar, "in the cutout of a storefront," and that she agreed to it. "I had my hand on her stomach, and I put my hand down the top of her skirt. I asked before. I said, yes? And she said yes," he said. He added that he "did not penetrate her, and she did not say no, she did not push me away."

The committee found the exchange he described "improbable," noting that his memory "reached a level of specificity that was absent from much of his other recollections from that evening." His claim that she didn't say no or push him away, the panel wrote, "does not come close to establishing her consent."

Gomez also testified that he went to the restroom inside the bar to check whether one of his staffers had seen them, told Witness 1 "I can't be in here with you because I think my staffer saw," and asked the staffer a few days later whether she had seen him there. The staffer said she hadn't. Witness 1 also testified that Gomez switched their messages that night to Signal, set to disappear after five seconds, and gave the committee a screenshot showing the disappearing-message setting.

A friend who was with them, identified as Witness 3, told investigators that afterwards Witness 1 said Gomez had "fingered" her and was "kind of disgusted by it," though Witness 3 said she was "just, like, normal about it." The committee said that demeanor "is not necessarily inconsistent" with a victim who had just been through a traumatic, nonconsensual episode.

"Pretty Forceful"

The second encounter came in July 2024, when Witness 1 stopped by Gomez's congressional office during an evening vote series. She testified that as she went to leave, he "grabbed my body and, like, pushed it into his and started caressing my back," then tried to kiss her. "I said, no. Like, I have to go," she testified, but "he wouldn't let go" until she managed to push him off and ran out. Gomez testified that he gave her "a beso, a kiss on the cheek, a hug."

The committee concluded that Gomez violated clauses 1 and 18(b) of the House's Code of Official Conduct, and that his conduct at Rocket Bar could amount to misdemeanor sexual abuse, "more commonly referred to as sexual assault"; it did not find that he was likely to have committed a felony. It said he ignored the power imbalance between members and staff, and that his conduct contributed to her decision to leave House work altogether.

The panel also noted that Gomez had publicly apologized to his wife for "the pain and embarrassment that I have brought into our lives," but not to Witness 1. "In any event, this is not 1990, and an apology would not suffice," the report says, pointing to two 1989-1990 cases in which members got off with apologies. Because Gomez lost his reelection bid, the committee said there wasn't enough time to pursue "an adequate House sanction," and it published the report so the full House can decide whether to punish him.

Gomez, who said in August that his actions "were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or House Ethics rules," according to NPR, hit back at the report in his resignation statement. "In my interview, I answered the Committee's questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond," he said. "I see no other alternative than to resign, effective December 1."

Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt, the woman's lawyers, said in a statement that Gomez "abused the power given to him by the voters when he violated this young woman, effectively destroying her dreams of a career in public service."

Witness 1 told the committee that being touched was "something that's definitely happened to me a lot on the Hill where, like, people get handsy." The committee's verdict: "This is not acceptable."