Ed Dowd: AI Bust, China, Debt, War, & Voter-Fraud Mean Chaos

Authored by Greg Hunter via USAWatchdog,

Wall Street money manager and financial analyst Ed Dowd of PhinanceTechnologies.com says there are plenty of factors lining up to cause great "chaos" just about everywhere. Let's start with artificial intelligence. In August, Dowd predicted the AI bust was a lock. Big investment costs and small returns meant trouble AI tech could not fix.

Dowd says, "Every new technology has an infrastructure buildout... Being a student of history, I knew a lot of these buildouts are fueled with debt. Eventually, the infrastructure gets overbuilt. The pricing comes down, the debt gets wiped out and it's a boom-bust phenomenon. What is left over is the infrastructure ... but there is always a bust. A few weeks ago, I announced on X that the AI bubble officially burst, and I was using the semiconductor charts to tell me that." On Friday, the Tech heavy NASDAQ crashed more than 5% in a single day, and there is more pain on the way, according to Dowd.

[ZH: He's right as today we see the early week 'Jensen Jolt' gains evaporate]

Everybody thinks China is so strong, but Dowd says, "China is in the process of imploding and entering into their acute phase of their real estate crisis. It's accelerating to the downside. (Dowd has a freshly updated China report here.) It is looking grim... China is in deep doo-doo."

Dowd says everywhere you look there is severe financial trouble. China tops the list followed closely by Europe. Dowd says, "When they tell you to prepare, it's really just that simple. Don't overthink this. They see rising global conflict. Get ready for it...I am looking for an increase of war, and it's all demographics and the financial situation of global governments, which include declining demographic populations. This is going to be the most interesting four or five years we have ever seen... When governments get into big trouble, they take their people to war."

Then there is the "Voter Fraud Blue Wave" that Harvard political science PhD Jerome Corsi calls the "biggest scandal in US history." Dr. Corsi says they have the proof Democrats cheated in the midterms. Dr. Corsi says Trump is going to act. Ed Dowd is not so sure. Dowd says, "Was there cheating? I am sure there was... The question is going to be: Is Trump going to do anything about it, and can he prove to the American people that it was a national security problem? That's a hard lift. I am just an odds guy, and I place the odds of Trump doing that at 10% to 15%."

Renowned Journalist James Howard Kunstler put the odds of Trump acting near 100%. Why? Kunstler says, "You can't believe for a New York minute that Donald Trump will allow a replay of the persecutions he and many others endured at the hands of Joe Biden, Norm Eisen, Chris Wray, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, Mary McCord, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis ... Ain't gonna happen." (Kunstler wrote a detailed analysis called "IF" on Kunstler.com.)

Kunstler also predicts, "At some point this winter, the US will be under a kind of martial law while the President and his Administration sort out the terms for re-running the election and dealing with the crimes that queered it going into Nov."

In closing, Dowd points out, "If Dr. Jerome Corsi is right and there was massive cheating, and he can prove it and abolish the election results and declare martial law, god forbid, as an analyst, there will be chaos - period."

There is more in the 39-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with money manager and investment expert Ed Dowd as he explains why everywhere you look, chaos is destined to happen for 11.21.26.