"Causing Sheer Chaos": Nvidia Halts AI Chip Shipments To Four Southeast Asian Countries

Nvidia has told top manufacturing partners to halt server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries as tighter US export controls threaten a data center boom fueled by Chinese demand for AI computing power.

The Financial Times reports that Dell and Supermicro are among the suppliers that have told customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that their orders can no longer be shipped. The report cites three people familiar with the matter.

In other words, the Southeast Asian back door into Chinese AI compute just slammed shut, and the people who financed the door are now trying to sell it.

As a reminder, the Chinese hyperscalers, which could no longer buy Blackwells, had simply been renting them from data centers in Southeast Asia. That workaround is now frozen, and with it the financing that was built on the assumption that ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent would be the long-term tenants.

Goldman's European industrials desk is hearing the same thing from the other end of the supply chain. Jeremy Elster wrote this morning that investor sentiment is "moving into acceptance mode as the reasons for further potential weakness are becoming visible", and spelled out what that means:

In a nutshell, it is now base case that we will see some sort of dacatentre order "air pocket" for a period in 2027.

It remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary while Nvidia and its partners determine how to comply.

The US Commerce Department's new rules give cloud providers 90 days to obtain licenses by demonstrating that their end customers do not include restricted entities, including those in China.

"There's this new rule but no guidance on execution," said a cloud provider executive. "No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking. It's causing sheer chaos in the region."

Last week, a $480 million loan for Singapore-based Aolani Cloud Pte to fund Nvidia AI chips intended to serve ByteDance was put on hold amid compliance uncertainty.

Among the largest transactions under review is a $6.6 billion loan for Bain Capital's Bridge Data Centers, whose Malaysian facilities serve customers including ByteDance, according to a separate Bloomberg report.

Other financing deals facing disruption in Southeast Asia include:

Digital Halo: One bank passed on a fully underwritten $372 million loan for a Malaysian data center serving Alibaba and other customers.

One bank passed on a fully underwritten $372 million loan for a Malaysian data center serving Alibaba and other customers. GMI Cloud: At least one private fund declined to participate in a $300 million loan to finance chips for a Thai data center intended to serve Tencent.

Notably, Asia-Pacific data-center loans have jumped from basically zero to $49 billion in just several years, according to Bloomberg data.

The latest restrictions threaten to slow that expansion and could redirect computing capacity originally intended for Southeast Asia toward the US market.

And that is where it gets interesting. Chips that were already racked and running for Chinese remote customers have nowhere to go, so they are being sold:

At the same time, an unusually high volume of already-deployed advanced GPUs (notably B300 systems with full HBM) has appeared on the secondary market since the rule, consistent with the CNBC/DigiTimes coverage of chips coming up for sale as SE Asia operators remarket capacity to reduce exposure. This creates a temporary chip glut as facilities originally allocated for Chinese remote offtake are pushed toward Western buyers, offering near-term incremental supply that hyperscalers and neoclouds can absorb.

And that might already be playing out, as we discuss in the note titled The GPU Landlord Blinks? SpaceX Reportedly Slashes Blackwell Rents As Anthropic Hands Back 50,000 H200S.

And while the equity market can't decide whether the glut is temporary, the credit market has made up its mind about who is most exposed:

CoreWeave five-year CDS is around 1,314bp, implying roughly a 68% probability of default over five years, while its bonds yield close to 18%. Oracle’s five-year CDS is around 356bp and SoftBank’s is 501bp, with record CDS levels at Oracle and Alphabet suggesting concerns are spreading to higher-quality names.

Read that again: the market is pricing better-than-even odds that the poster child of the neocloud model, CoreWeave (CRWV), defaults within five years, at the same time that a flood of used GPUs is hitting the market and at least one big GPU landlord is reportedly slashing spot rates.

And the contagion is no longer confined to the levered renters; Oracle (ORCL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) protection is at record levels.

We give the last word to Goldman tech trader Peter Bartlett with a line that every AI bull should tape to their monitor: with the year-end catalysts already spent, "the question is now are we waiting for estimate CUTS before Semis / AI-Infra can bottom?"