House Republicans Warn ATF Database Could Be An Illegal Firearms Registry

Authored by Michael Clements via The Epoch Times,

House Republicans expressed concerns that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has an illegal gun registry, during a hearing on Wednesday held by the U.S. House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement.

Gun rights activists say the ATF's practice of digitizing firearms transaction records from Federal Firearms License (FFL) holders constitutes an illegal federal firearms registry.

Gun control and gun safety advocates say the database is a valuable tool for law enforcement.

The ATF has stated that it is impossible to know exactly how valuable the information is because each agency has its own policies and procedures, making it difficult to gather standardized data.

Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) said Congress must carefully consider both sides of the argument.

"We have an obligation to seek balance between our constitutional rights and effective law enforcement, always with the pursuit of justice within the parameters of our criminal justice system, and always with an eye towards our individual rights, liberties, and freedoms as American citizens," Higgins told the committee.

🔥 WATCH: Chairman @RepClayHiggins questions the ATF's recordkeeping practices.



"We have Second Amendment rights to protect, and we have an obligation to do so." pic.twitter.com/AlXZ5HY3aJ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 18, 2026

One of the sticking points is how long the ATF holds the records, or whether they should be held at all.

Under current rules, FFL gun dealers must keep transaction records for as long as they are in business. When they go out of business, they must send the records to the ATF within 30 days.

How long FFLs were required to keep those records has fluctuated. The Biden administration wanted them to keep the data until they closed permanently. Under President Donald Trump, the agency has proposed a fixed period of 20 or 30 years.

The ATF says the data is used by state and local law enforcement agencies as well as federal authorities to gather information about guns used in crimes.

Wally Nelson, a retired ATF deputy assistant director for the Office of Enforcement Programs and Services who supervised the ATF's National Tracing Center from 1998 to 2005, denies the database is a registry. Nelson told the committee that there are policies and laws restricting how the data are used.

In 1979, Congress began restricting the use of appropriated funds to consolidate or centralize the FFL holders' records. The restriction was made permanent in 2012.

He said other laws also restrict use of the data, including the Firearms Owners' Protection Act of 1986 and the Tiahrt Amendment, which generally prohibits release of trace data to anyone but law enforcement.

"When I worked there, I certainly was aware of the restrictions. Staff was aware of the restrictions. And since 1996, there have been three [Government Accountability Office] audits that have upheld that," Nelson told the committee.

But Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) strongly disagreed. He pointed out that GAO reports do not carry the force of law and that there is language in the Firearms Owners' Protection Act and the Appropriations restrictions that he says prohibits the ATF's database.

"It prohibits one, the recording of the records, and number two the creation of a system of registration of firearms. That is the Firearm Owners Protection Act. That is the law. That's today's law," Clyde told the committee.

The ATF's national gun registry is not only unconstitutional but it is also illegal under current law, the Firearms Owners' Protection Act.



It must go. pic.twitter.com/jJauVi10Kt — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) November 18, 2026

Aidan Johnston is the director of Federal Affairs for the Gun Owners of America (GOA). In 2022, the group issued a report describing the database as an illegal gun registry. Like Clyde, GOA states that digitizing and storing the data violates the law.

GOA's position is that all of the out-of-business records should be destroyed. When Clyde asked Johnston his assessment of the law, his answer was brief.

"There is a prohibition, and President Biden directly violated [it] with a new rule," Johnston said.

But not everyone is convinced the program violates the law. One proponent of the tracing office said the database is a valuable tool for law enforcement.

Gregory Jackson, who was the deputy director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention during the Biden administration and is currently the co-chair of Washington Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George's Community Safety Committee, touted recent reductions in violent crime, including that involving guns, as proof that the Biden-era strategies worked.

He said gun tracing data was an important component of those strategies.

"[Reduced crime] is a direct result of increased federal, state, and local investment in violence prevention, law enforcement resources, and holding the gun industry accountable for this profit-driven public health crisis," Jackson said.

He told the committee that gun trace data was used in the investigations of Charlie Kirk's assassination and the attempts on Trump's life. Jackson said destroying records would be a major step backward.

According to Jackson, many of the records in question are many years old. Destroying them would make the guns they cover untraceable. He said this would be tantamount to allowing thousands of homemade guns with no serial numbers, so-called ghost guns, on the streets.

"Allowing the Trump administration to continue to roll back critical public safety initiatives and dismantle tools for law enforcement will only worsen crime, not make us safer," Jackson told the committee.

Rep. Wesley Bell (D-Mo.) agreed. He told the committee about a police officer and two children who were shot and killed in his district. He asked the witnesses to raise their hands if they supported limiting the tools police need to solve those crimes.

No one raised their hands, though Johnston repeated his view that the database is illegal.

"So ultimately, I've got to ask, who are we protecting here? Because are we protecting the murderers and killers? [Or] are we protecting the victims? And that notion that we all are supposed to care about justice?" Bell asked.