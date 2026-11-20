Hungary Drops Veto, Clearing Final Hurdles For Ukraine's EU Accession Talks

This new era of a Hungary that's no longer under Viktor Orbán's leadership - following his 16 years in power - continues to pay dividends for Ukraine and prospects of its future integration with Western allies and institutions.

Ukraine is now closer to being brought into formal EU accession talks, given Hungary has on Friday formally lifted its veto on the war-ravaged country's last two EU accession negotiating clusters.

Orban had long blocked it, having persistently raised concerns about the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, which also allowed him to keep Hungarian public opinion on his side.

But Hungary under Prime Minister Peter Magyar has more recently welcomed Ukrainian reform initiatives which purport to stregthen the ​education rights of its ethnic Hungarian minority.

Last month Reuters reported, "Two EU diplomats ​told Reuters on Friday that Kyiv and Budapest had agreed that if Ukraine's ​parliament approves the legislation on education rights, Hungary would unblock its current opposition to opening ‌talks ⁠in two areas of Ukraine's membership bid - the internal market and competitiveness."

By Oct.12, President Zelensky finally signed the bill into law after it was passed by parliament on the same day.

Now, Hungary's veto has in turn been lifted on the following:

Cluster 4, covering the Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity, includes transport, energy, environmental protection and climate policy. Cluster 5, covering Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion, includes agriculture, fisheries, regional development and budgetary provisions.

Budapest had frequently blocked progressing these forward, specifically during meetings of the European Council's Working Party on Enlargement on Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

Hungary set to DROP its long-standing VETO on the EU bid for Ukraine and Moldova — Euronews



The final two EU negotiation clusters are expected to be unblocked Friday, allowing the process to move forward on every membership chapter pic.twitter.com/jRaw7qUOlt — RTBreaking (@RT_Breaking_) November 20, 2026

There will still be hurdles ahead, with EuroNews observing, "Agriculture will be particularly sensitive for Kyiv."

The report explains, "The European Commission has proposed to carve out access to EU funding and the European market for certain Ukrainian agricultural products, under pressure from countries such as Poland and France."