"They're Hiding Pedophiles": Only 23 Of 321 California School Districts Handed Over Teacher Sex-Abuse Files

Nearly 300 California school districts refused or ignored a Public Records Act request for their teacher sexual-abuse files, with only 23 of the 321 districts asked handing anything over, according to records obtained by Breitbart's Lowell Cauffiel. The request, which sought 21 years of sexual-abuse records, was sent by John Manly, the California child-abuse attorney whose firm has sued the Catholic Church, school districts and the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on behalf of victims.

"I think it says they're hiding pedophiles and accused pedophile teachers from the public," Manly told Breitbart. "And I don't have any question about that in my mind. What they're doing is despicable. They don't want the scandal. They cannot afford the truth."

According to the tally by Manly's firm, Manly, Stewart, Finaldi and Thom, 101 districts told it to narrow the request and produced nothing, 60 produced only the name of their Title IX coordinator, 37 sent a 14-day extension letter and then went silent, and 10 refused every item outright. Another 68 simply let the deadline pass without so much as asking for an extension.

Most districts handed the request to outside lawyers, and five law-firm templates account for the bulk of the denials. Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud and Romo alone wrote 72 of them, telling the firm that the search amounted to finding "a needle in a haystack" and that the request could be "objectionable and unduly burdensome." School & College Legal Services of California, a public agency in the north of the state, answered for 30 districts and called the request a "fishing expedition."

The handful of districts that did comply turned over files going back two decades. In Bakersfield's Beardsley School District, a sixth-grade teacher caught trading alcohol for sex with a 16-year-old turned out to have been pushed out of a Napa County district in 2007, after police found sexual messages he had sent to seven teenage girls on MySpace. That case was never reported to California's Commission on Teacher Credentialing, so Beardsley had no way of knowing. It's a textbook case of what the Education Department calls "passing the trash": quietly moving an accused employee along to the next school.

Records from Reef-Sunset Unified in Kings County showed a teacher charged in 2015 with forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 and 14 counts of lewd acts on girls under 14, followed by another teacher in 2016 charged with 18 counts of sex crimes against six children. In Butte County, a paraeducator at Thermalito Union Elementary was accused in 2022 of molesting a girl from second through fifth grade behind a screen in his classroom; he was convicted and sentenced to 24 years, though another girl's report was never referred to police. Sierra Sands Unified's file on a junior varsity swim coach, charged in 2021 with repeatedly raping a student, said his "reputation for abusing minors" was "common knowledge within the school."

The stonewalling comes as the Trump administration goes after exactly this practice. In a July 10 Dear Colleague letter, Education Secretary Linda McMahon warned that "sexual predators who operate within the walls of American schools depend on institutional silence and complacency," and the department opened 20 targeted investigations into districts it suspects of passing the trash.

In May it opened a Title IX investigation into Los Angeles Unified over its agreement with the teachers union to reassign accused teachers rather than remove them, saying the district "appears to be protecting sexual predators at the expense of its students." LAUSD has called that "not true." It was also among the districts that did not comply with Manly's request.

The crackdown followed a KQED and ProPublica investigation that found at least 67 cases in which California never revoked the license of an educator whose own district had found sexual misconduct; at least 14 of them were rehired by other schools.

Manly says the silence reminds him of the secrecy Catholic bishops kept when victims of priests began coming forward, cases his firm litigated for years. He also has a challenge for Sen. Bernie Sanders, expected to take over the Senate's education committee when Democrats take control in January: hold a televised hearing.

"I want to say if Senator Sanders, if he refuses to address this or hold a hearing on this as he should, then he has no moral standing to talk about the Trump administration or Jeffrey Epstein," Manly said. "Holding those hearings, and at the same time ignoring the massive amount of children who are abused, is hypocritical and despicable. And, by the way, most of the victims are immigrants and minority children."

Across the country this week, Virginia's Albemarle County Public Schools shut every one of its schools on Nov. 19 after finding that more than 500 employees hired over the past three years had never been checked against the state's Child Protective Services Central Registry. The hires had passed criminal background checks. "I will not risk the safety of our students," Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes wrote in the announcement, which left parents scrambling for childcare through Thanksgiving.

🚨ALL SCHOOLS CLOSED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in @k12albemarle Division until 11/30 -- OR LATER



3 HS, 5 MS, 15 Elementaries

14K Students, 2.8K Staff



The Child Sex Abuse Scandal already resulted in Superintendent, Principal, & School Board members resigning, 3 administrators... pic.twitter.com/uoVWVDCzlz — ((( Charlottesville ))) (@CvilleBubble) November 18, 2026

The audit grew out of a scandal that has already cost the district its superintendent. Former social-emotional learning coach Michael Swiney has been indicted on 20 felony counts of sex crimes involving at least seven children, and three administrators, including the district's Title IX officer and a former principal, were charged with failing to report child abuse. As of Nov. 20, the district said 337 of 524 registry checks had come back, all of them clear, and it hopes to reopen Nov. 30.

ANOTHER ANOTHER ANOTHER…



✔️Coach sexually assaults an ✔️underage female student after ✔️grooming her via Snapchat.



Charlyann Silva Guerra, 26, is charged with sexual assault of a child (statutory rape) and improper relationship between educator and student.



She worked at the… pic.twitter.com/U1vCTBWbph — Erin Anderson (@TrueTexasTea) November 19, 2026

California doesn't require that registry check at all. Unlike Virginia, the state doesn't make districts check a new hire against its child protective services records, Manly says, so a teacher abusing a child at home or elsewhere outside school would never show up.

"When an organization that is mandated by law to educate and protect children is asked, 'How many pedophiles do you have,' and asked to produce their records, and their response is silence and secrecy, you have a problem," Manly said. "What you have is an epidemic."