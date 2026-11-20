In Massive Blow To Google, Trump Threatens "Tremendous Tax" On Companies That Build Data Centers Abroad

President Trump on Friday took aim at companies pouring billions into data centers overseas, telling reporters at a White House news conference following his return from the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China:

"We're not going to allow companies to build data centers in other countries. We will put a tremendous tax on them if they do."

Trump: "We're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not gonna allow that to happen." pic.twitter.com/bmsgWsZQPD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2026

The threat follows two months of Trump fuming over Google's Finland expansion. Google committed €13 billion (about $15 billion) to AI infrastructure in Finland in September, its largest single investment in Europe, covering data centers in Hamina, Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala across 2027 and 2028, plus a power purchase agreement with Fortum to extend the life of the Loviisa nuclear plant.

Days later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "Google has recently stated that they want to build a massive plant in Finland," saying the company was going there because permitting in the US was too difficult. "I am not happy about this, and want them to change their thinking," he wrote.

He was back on it at the White House on Sept. 29. "Frankly, I want them built in America," Trump told reporters. "There's some that will be built in right now Finland, other places." "If we're not smart, they'll end up building data centers in other countries," he said, "and those other countries will make a fortune, and we won't."

Finland has since ordered Google to halt work at two of the sites. Less than a month after the €13 billion announcement, the country's Supervisory Agency (LVV) directed Google's project company, Tuike Finland, to suspend work at Muhos and Kajaani after more than 300 hectares of forest were cleared without a mandatory environmental impact assessment. Google said it had "fallen short of our own high standards in this instance."

The Commerce Department on Monday issued an interim rule requiring licenses for advanced AI chips headed to data centers anywhere in the world that supply significant computing power to companies in China and other countries of concern, with added case-by-case licensing for shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. Data centers already leasing compute to China have 90 days to stop or obtain a license.

In May 2025, Trump and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed unveiled a 5-gigawatt UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi, which the Commerce Department billed as the largest data center deployment outside the United States and a regional platform for American hyperscalers. OpenAI's 1-gigawatt Stargate UAE cluster, built by G42 and operated by OpenAI and Oracle, is part of it.