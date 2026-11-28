"Situation Is Entirely Unsustainable": Single-Day Record Broken After Massive Wave Of Illegal Migrants Lands On Spanish Canary Islands, Military Unit Requested

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

The remote Spanish island of El Hierro, with just 12,000 inhabitants, has been pushed to the breaking point with the largest single-day arrival of irregular migrants ever recorded on the Atlantic route. On Tuesday, 2,121 people reached the island aboard 15 overcrowded cayucos, according to regional authorities.

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo declared a level-2 emergency and formally requested the Military Emergencies Unit (UME), Spain's military disaster-relief unit.

Clavijo told Defense Minister Margarita Robles that existing resources could no longer guarantee public health conditions.

"This situation is entirely unsustainable," he stated.

He also directly addressed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X.

"The Canary Islands can take no more. We are experiencing unprecedented migration pressure in the 32 years of the Atlantic Route. Today I requested an urgent meeting with European Commission President @vonderleyen. I demand an immediate response from the EU. These people are arriving in Europe, and it is not fair for us to respond alone to a crisis of this magnitude," he wrote.

Canarias no puede más. Vivimos una presión migratoria sin precedentes en 32 años de Ruta Atlántica. Hoy he solicitado a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea @vonderleyen una reunión urgente. Reclamo una respuesta inmediata de la UE. Estas personas llegan a Europa y no es justo que respondamos solos a un drama de esta magnitud — Fernando Clavijo (@FClavijoBatlle) November 25, 2026

The number of migrants arriving in just one day, which included hundreds of women and minors as well as at least one death and a newborn, surpassed previous daily records and left local health and reception systems in collapse.

November alone has brought more than 15,000 arrivals to the island, which exceeds the number of residents on the island, while year-to-date figures for the Canary Islands in total stand near 28,000, according to Spanish newspaper El Nacional. The numbers have risen rapidly in just the last two months.

The crisis comes right before general elections in Spain on Nov. 29. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recently claimed to Canary residents that the migratory situation was "under control." Vox leader Santiago Abascal replied on X by quoting the claim and stating: "Yes, it's under control. Of course. You're leading the invasion."

Sí, está bajo control. Claro. Tú diriges la invasión. — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) November 25, 2026

Most come from West African countries including Senegal, Gambia, Mali, and Guinea. While the temporary reception center on El Hierro is designed for just 500 people, it has been overwhelmed by the arrivals, with many housed in makeshift facilities elsewhere on the island before being rapidly redistributed across mainland Spain. Hospitals and emergency services have reported severe strain due to the huge wave of migrants.

Around 120 personnel, including doctors, nurses, and technicians, began arriving Thursday from bases in the Canaries and other locations.

Paula Jover, president of Vox in the Canary Islands parliament, posted about the migrant invasion of the islands, arguing that the Sánchez government has failed to stop the flow and that Spain needs secure borders and deportations.

😡 2.100 inmigrantes en un solo día. 14 cayucos. Un fallecido, 203 mujeres y 127 presuntos menores.



👉 El Hierro bate nuevamente récord histórico de una tragedia que el Gobierno de Sánchez es incapaz de frenar.



😡 Mientras PSOE y sus socios miran hacia otro lado, Canarias... pic.twitter.com/x10HXuNLBE — Paula Jover (@PaulaJover_) November 26, 2026

Polls so far have the center-right Partido Popular (PP) of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the lead, with Vox averaging about 18 percent. Combined, the two right-of-center parties are projected to exceed the 176 seats required for a majority in the 350-seat Congress, potentially ending Sánchez's minority government.