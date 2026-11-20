Pepe Escobar Predicts Putin Vows 'Massive' Retaliation Over Crimean Bridge Attack, China Quietly Shipping Weapons Material To Iran Via Pakistan

Hours after Trump, Xi and Putin sat down together in Shenzhen, Pepe Escobar claimed from the summit city that China is sending "very sensitive weaponizing or electronic material" to Iran by way of Pakistan, and relayed Putin's verdict on the Crimean Bridge strikes: no negotiation, only retaliation.

"There is a direct alignment between Beijing, Islamabad and Tehran," Escobar told Dialogue Works host Nima Rostami Alkhorshid on Thursday. "But Beijing is in the background, everything that they want to happen, it's channeled via Pakistan, including the Chinese sending very sensitive weaponizing or electronic material to Iran." He added: "This goes via Pakistan. Never directly from China. They always have plausible deniability."

Escobar, who has been based in Asia since 1994 and says he has been writing about the alignment for months, said "the Chinese are helping Iran in many ways, not only in terms of satellite surveillance."

A Chinese route to Iran through Pakistan surfaced in July, when Iran was reported to be buying 300 to 400 Chinese shoulder-fired air-defense systems in a deal valued at $60-70 million, and Reuters' sources said the weapons would fly out of Urumqi in western China and transit Pakistan on the way to Iran. Beijing called that report "completely groundless," and Pakistan's military media wing called talk of its involvement "absolutely concocted and false." In April, China dismissed U.S. intelligence that it was preparing to arm Iran as "baseless smears."

Escobar said Pakistan is Beijing's channel on the diplomacy too. China will not act as a mediator between Washington and Tehran itself, he said; it laid out its priorities to the Pakistanis, who carry the talks with Iran with Beijing's full backing.

No Negotiation, Only Retaliation

Escobar then read out what Putin said about the bridge in his Q&A after the trilateral: "He said the Crimean Bridge is an exclusively civilian facility. It's entirely peaceful. It was my direct order not to use the Crimean Bridge for military transport or for transporting ammunition. We didn't even transport oil using that bridge."

Putin told reporters in Shenzhen he had discussed a ceasefire in some areas with Russia's Security Council, but "after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, we won't negotiate. We'll respond to these strikes." He added: "I believe that our response will be much more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge," according to The Moscow Times.

Putin promised a response to the attacks on the Crimean Bridge, and it will be more painful.



"The Crimean Bridge is an exclusively civilian object; it has long ceased to be used for transporting military equipment."



Putin said that he had discussed with the Russian Security... pic.twitter.com/rhUTCAWka7 — Sprinter Report (@SprinterReport) November 19, 2026

The bridge has been hit three times in a week, starting with Tuesday's drone and missile attack that Zelensky boasted about. Escobar sees no way back from it for Moscow: "There's only one way out. They have to go for the kill after that. There's no other way."

"The Crimea Bridge for Putin is very, very special. And, of course, the optics are terrible. It is a humiliation on a global level," he said. "They will not swallow it. They will go for broke." He said he will be in Moscow next week and will put the question of Russia's response to his contacts there.

The End Of The G1

Escobar called the summit itself a turning point: "It was not a G3. It was the end of the G1," he said, and "the era of unilateralism and hegemony is definitely over. And it was buried here in China."

Escobar called the final declaration "very underwhelming," and said Taiwan and the U.S.-China tech war stayed off the table, the first because it is a red line for Beijing and the second because, he said, the White House vetoed it.

China Sits Out The Nuclear Talks

Nuclear arms got only a vague line, and Escobar said that was Beijing's doing. The Chinese did not want to discuss the nuclear dossier because they see themselves at a disadvantage, he said: "The problem is that US and Russian arsenals are enormous, over 5,000 nuclear weapons each. China's arsenal is around 600 and something."

Seen from Beijing, he said, the math of any arms deal runs one way: "You have to get rid of what? 4,000 of each of your nuclear weapons, and you still have more than us."