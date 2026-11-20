Prince Harry Says He Would Rejoin The British Military To Fight Russia

Why is the war in Ukraine a liberal obsession? While the media rages over Trump's blockade of Iran, European elites are actively advocating for boots on the ground in Ukraine, which would inevitably trigger a world war involving nuclear powers. The difference in stakes is immense, but no one seems to have their priorities in order...unless world war is the priority.

During a surprise visit to Lviv, Ukraine, Prince Harry beat the war drums and proclaimed that he would "rejoin the military" to fight Russia should a greater conflict break out. In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, the Prince stated:

"If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel..."

"We should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared...those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.”

It should be noted that this rhetoric is not incidental, it is highly calculated. The UK military has legal provisions to recall former regular service members to duty through its strategic reserve system, and the government is currently expanding those rules under the Armed Forces Bill.

With recruitment numbers and interest plunging for the British military, it is highly likely that the government will recall veterans should tensions with Russia continue to rise. In other words, figures like Prince Harry are preparing the public psychologically for a planned policy decision that would otherwise shock and anger them.

His comments coincide with a flurry of statements from UK officials preparing the nation for possible conscription.

In October, Alex Ballinger (Labour MP, former Royal Marine and chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Armed Forces) publicly urged Prime Minister Andy Burnham to introduce a national service modeled on Finland’s conscription system. He said he would “love to have national service in the UK” and that Britain should learn from how Finland conscripts people and builds societal resilience against Russia.

Al Carns (Labour’s former armed forces minister) and Tom Tugendhat (Conservative shadow foreign secretary): In mid-October, they jointly promoted research showing most young Britons (around 60% of 18–24-year-olds) would be willing to do a year of paid national service. They called for the government to “build routes” to such a program to improve national resilience.

This month, Rishi Sunak (former Conservative Prime Minister) renewed calls for a modern “resilience corps” or updated national service. He argued the traditional compulsory military model is impractical (the armed forces lack capacity to train hundreds of thousands of 18-year-olds) but advocated a program offering options such as selective military training, cybersecurity, search-and-rescue, or community roles. He linked it to recent cyberattacks and the need for greater civilian preparedness.

Prince Harry has supported a return to conscription and national service since 2015.

While the Trump Administration has been working diligently to end the war in Ukraine on peaceful terms, liberal European officials have consistently interfered, coaxing Volodymyr Zelensky to discard peace negotiations in favor of drone strikes. Promises of endless support from the west have convinced Zelensky that Ukraine can gain back lost Donbas territory - A plan which is unlikely to succeed, even if the war carries on for a decade.

Harry described Russian forces as largely compelled into service and “brainwashed,” with very high casualties (referencing unconfirmed figures such as 30,000 per month), and said Putin needs an “exit strategy.” These common claims contradict the idea that Russia is a threat to the EU and NATO; if Russian strategy is so incompetent and ineffective, then how could they possibly invade the rest of Europe?

He called targeting of civilian infrastructure a “sign of desperation” and urged the West to “double our support” for Ukraine rather than being impressed only by its resilience. International law “must mean something..."

The Prince's criticism of the Trump Administration's handling of aid to Ukraine is revealing. If Europe had real capacity to defend Ukraine, they would not be so concerned with the reserved White House response. It is likely that Trump's limits on US involvement are the only thing stopping the war from expanding.

Without the US, Europe's capacity to engage with Russia is greatly reduced. Put a Democrat (or Neo-Con) in the Oval Office, and world war is assured.

Prince Harry's comments on substantial US support for Ukraine are not correct. Polls suggest that "two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of Ukraine", these people are divided on the reasons they are unhappy. Polls show that 49% of Americans approve of logistical aid to Ukraine, but 65% of these people are Democrats. In fact, it is largely Democrats who want greater US involvement in Ukraine, with 42% calling for US boots on the ground. Meanwhile, conservatives want less involvement.

Furthermore, an October 2026 Ipsos survey found that 48% of Britons would not be willing to take up arms and go to war for the UK under any circumstances, while 36% said there are circumstances where they would. Another poll in October found 58% unwilling to fight versus 38% willing. Government officials would not be talking about national service if public willingness to go to war was high.

No one wants to go fight with Russia in the name of a government that oppresses and silences them. Harry's comments fall directly in line with the ongoing establishment agenda to misrepresent popular support for Ukraine and conjure up bodies for the meat grinder.