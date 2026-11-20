Russia Shoots Down Kushner: Article 5 For Ukraine "Unacceptable"

Moscow on Friday shot down Jared Kushner's claim that Washington had gotten Russia "comfortable" with NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, a day after Trump's son-in-law and envoy made it in Berlin.

"I'd like to say that even coming up with the formula of NATO quasi-membership for Kiev or seeking a 'creative' solution in this sphere is unacceptable to us," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in St. Petersburg. "We discuss security guarantees primarily in terms of ensuring the security of our own country."

"As for Ukraine, let them recognize that our demand that this country must not join NATO is non-negotiable," Ryabkov said. "Once that happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed one way or another."

Kushner made the claim at a joint press conference at the German chancellery on Thursday, closing out a Coalition of the Willing summit attended by Volodymyr Zelensky. Calling it "a very big development," he said: "I think we've gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5."

Jared Kushner: "I think we've gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on [NATO's] Article 5." pic.twitter.com/93KyU4ubcK — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) November 19, 2026

Kushner himself conceded "there's a lot of skepticism and disbelief on that concept in Russia," and said Washington hasn't signed on either: "From America's perspective, giving an Article 5-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal." Trump is "open to" it, he said, "but obviously it has to be in America's interest to do that."

After Trump's Alaska summit with Putin in August 2025, fellow envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN: "We got to an agreement that the United States and other European nations could effectively offer Article 5-like language to cover a security guarantee."

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in September there could be no talks on any options that would effectively replicate NATO membership for Ukraine, in an interview with Channel One. When the coalition, Ukraine and the US signed a declaration on security guarantees in Paris in January, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Western troops and military sites in Ukraine would be "legitimate military targets" and called the document "extremely far from a peaceful settlement." Putin has told Witkoff and Kushner that foreign troops in Ukraine would threaten Russia's security and are unacceptable.

Zelensky has called Article 5-style guarantees an "absolute minimum," and he told Ukraine's Novosti.Live channel that only US and European forces and bases on Ukrainian soil would count: "Without that, it's not Article 5 or any other article."

Ryabkov's remarks came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said in Berlin that the question of Ukraine's NATO membership should be reopened: "Today, this question arises even for us Europeans." Ryabkov said Moscow sees "little difference between NATO and the EU," and that if British, French and German envoys accept Putin's invitation to Moscow, "it would not mean the group joining the so-called trilateral format," he added.

Zelensky said last week that US negotiators had asked, for the first time, whether Ukraine would leave Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, as we reported. Kushner came to Berlin straight off the Trump-Xi-Putin summit in China, days after Putin aide Yuri Ushakov poured cold water on bringing the Europeans into the talks.

Ukraine has hit the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland three times in a week, most recently overnight into Thursday, and Putin vowed in Shenzhen: "We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that."