America's Weapons "Cupboard" Will Soon Be Full, Trump Says

Defense stocks sold off sharply through late summer and fall as traders tracked Polymarket odds of a Democratic sweep and weighed the potential risks of decreased Department of War spending. With the election outcome proving apocalyptic for Republicans, attention on Wall Street is shifting to whether the battered missile and drone stocks can find a floor.

President Donald Trump released a joint statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Truth Social on Thanksgiving Day following their Wednesday evening meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump-Rutte statement called the meeting "very impactful" and discussed the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the conflict in the Gulf area.

"We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War — and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the War, as rapidly as possible," the statement said.

Then the statement focused on expanding US and allied weapons production to replenish stockpiles:

Lastly, we discussed Defense Spending, and the Investment in our Industrial Base, both in the United States, and all across NATO. I briefed NATO on the tremendous progress our Defense Companies are making on more than 20 new facilities currently under construction. The focus of these Companies is the building of Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and many new Weapons, both Offensive and Defensive, that have not yet been viewed by the Public, or other Countries. There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now. Our “cupboard” will soon be full and, when it is, our Allies and Partners throughout the World will be benefiting greatly.

Defense stocks rose in the first half of the year after Trump called for a $1.5 trillion DoW budget for 2027, well above the approved $901 billion level. The rally reversed by late summer as Polymarket odds increasingly favored a Democratic sweep of Congress.

Now a Democratic-led House could curb additional spending growth underpinning the rearmament supercycle, although Jefferies analysts recently forecasted a defense budget of about $1.15 trillion next year.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen analyst Roman Schweizer offered a sharper warning: "Trump 'branded' programs are dead."

The State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) has tumbled 30% from its August peak, showing just how quickly traders priced out any Trump premium.

The question now is whether the Trump-Rutte statement can revive bulls in beaten-down defense stocks and drive short covering.