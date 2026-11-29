Watch: Vance Tells Immigrants To Assimilate... After Trump Floated A "Deal" For Those Already Here

Vice President JD Vance told would-be Americans on Friday that assimilation is "the bare minimum," posting a 16-second clip on the VP account the day after Thanksgiving: "Becoming an American means you have to assimilate, it's the bare minimum."

Becoming an American means you have to assimilate, it's the bare minimum. pic.twitter.com/RPTPldcw9B — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 27, 2026

In the clip, Vance says: "If you want to become an American, then become an American. Learn our language, learn our culture, learn our values, assimilate into American culture. That is the bare minimum that we expect of a newcomer in the United States of America."

The clip lands three weeks after Trump floated a deal that could let some illegal immigrants stay. Asked on CBS's "60 Minutes" whether immigration had hurt him in the midterms, Trump said of his deportation push, "I think it might be too tough, yeah," and pitched a deal to the incoming Democratic Congress: "Let the people that are here and in some cases here for 10 and 15 years, work a deal for them." "The deal would be we would work something out," he said. "I think that's something that's actually doable." Trump taped the interview the day he named Stephen Miller, the architect of his deportation drive, White House chief of staff.

The day after those remarks drew fire from his own base, Trump told reporters at the White House, "There's no amnesty, no, no anything." The idea hasn't gone away. This week Fox News contributor Hugh Hewitt urged Trump to use his pardon power on "a defined class of illegal immigrants" - "say, the 10% of the illegal immigrant population, people whom everyone here could agree ought to be left alone and free of the fear of deportation." Hewitt puts the illegal population at 15 to 20 million, so his pardon would cover roughly 1.5 million to 2 million people. "President Trump already knows he must course-correct," he wrote.

Vance first gave the answer in Friday's clip at a Fox News town hall on Oct. 29, five days before the midterms, to a voter who said he was "really worried about the identity of the country" and pointed to France, where he said mass migration had brought riots, "violence in the streets" and looting. His personal account posted a longer cut of the exchange the next day.

America has a long history of welcoming people into our country who have contributed to the United States, but when they got here they assimilated into our American culture and way of life. That is the absolute bare minimum to ask someone who wants to become an American.



These... pic.twitter.com/XOljwadkz4 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 30, 2026

In the clip, Vance says that social solidarity is "the sense that we're all part of the same American family," "a precious thing, a thing that too many of our leaders have taken for granted and a thing that mass migration will destroy if we let it destroy the United States of America." He said the country "saw some early signs of it during the Biden administration."

The town hall answer went on to an emergency-room visit with one of his children, where Vance said there were "nine different translators for nine different languages." "How about if everybody spoke English and we could hire more doctors and less translators in our country?" he asked.

Replies to Friday's post turned the line back on Vance. Benjamin Sweetwood agreed that immigrants "have a responsibility to assimilate to basic American values," then turned it on the vice president: "If he wants assimilation, he should start with himself."

Immigrants do have a responsibility to assimilate to basic American values.



But what about the vice president himself? He is illiberal - he doesn't even believe in the separation of church and state.



If he wants assimilation, he should start with himself. https://t.co/cFjQWUcw4n — Benjamin Sweetwood (@theAmericanBen) November 27, 2026

Grant David Gillham went after the company Vance keeps: "Becoming an American under Vance means a different set of tech oligarchs will run the country."

Becoming an American under Vance means a different set of tech oligarchs will run the country. https://t.co/4pv8r5vriD — Grant David Gillham (@CaptG2) November 27, 2026

One reply went straight to his family: second lady Usha Vance is the daughter of Indian immigrants, and one of the couple's sons is named Vivek.

You named your son Vivek. https://t.co/jwkDKXuuGU — Young Patriots of Florida (@YPsOfFlorida) November 27, 2026

The repost comes as Trump has reportedly grown angrier with his vice president since the midterms over Vance's criticism of the war.