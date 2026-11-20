Watch: China's "T800"-Fortified Robot Army Just Broke A World Record

A day before Asia-Pacific leaders sat down in Shenzhen for the APEC summit, 151 humanoid robots danced their way into Guinness World Records in the city's Longgang district. 20 of them were a "T800" model, possibly looking to kill Sarah Connor.

🇨🇳 While world leaders in Shenzhen were busy meeting, 151 humanoid robots broke a Guinness World Record.



Chinese company EngineAI brought 20 T800 robots to the floor during APEC week, performing alongside dozens of other models in a synchronized routine that has no business... — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 19, 2026

The title, the most humanoid robots dancing simultaneously within one hour, was set on Nov. 17. Guinness adjudicator Xiong Wen confirmed that all 151 robots completed the routine, well past the organizers' target of 110, according to Interesting Engineering. The attempt was run by Longgang's artificial intelligence and robotics bureau with a local robot showroom, EngineAI and other robotics firms.

At the front were 20 T800s from Shenzhen robot maker EngineAI, a full-size humanoid the company lists at 1.73 meters tall and about 75 kilograms, in white and red armor. Behind them danced groups of Unitree G1 and AgiBot X2 humanoids, among others.

As the record's name suggests, the robots did not all dance at once: they went in groups, and the count covers every robot that finished the routine within the hour, the Brazilian tech outlet Antihype found. In a preview the day before, the local showroom's manager, Lin Feng, told the Global Times the point was to show China moving from small-batch robot production to mass manufacturing, and from controlling single robots to coordinating large numbers of them.

Less than four weeks earlier, AgiBot set the same humanoid record with 110 Expedition A3 robots, in Jinan on Oct. 24. Small robots still hold the overall title: 1,372 UBTECH Alpha 1S robots, each just under 40 centimeters tall, danced together in Rome in 2018, a record that has stood for more than eight years.

Longgang told the Global Times it is home to more than 13,000 AI and robotics companies, nearly a fifth of Shenzhen's total. The district put its robots on show for the APEC crowd the day before Trump, Xi and Putin met at the summit.