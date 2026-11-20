Watch Live: Trump Holds White House Press Conference After Historic Summit With Xi And Putin

APEC's Shenzhen summit on Thursday brought together Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a historic trilateral meeting. The talks produced a four-point communiqué outlining steps "toward peace" among the nuclear superpowers.

The summit also produced a defining photo op featuring the nuclear superpower leaders, with some suggesting it signaled the emergence of a multipolar world.

President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an historic trilateral meeting in China. The meeting marks the first time the leaders of China, Russia and the United States have held formal trilateral talks together. pic.twitter.com/bqX1CTwhDl — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2026

Trump has since returned to Washington and is scheduled to hold a White House press conference about his four-day trip to Asia. He is likely to provide additional color on his meeting with Xi and Putin.

Ahead of Trump's comments, expected around 12 p.m. ET, JPMorgan chief China economist Feng Zhu provided his top takeaways from the APEC summit:

Shenzhen delivered a strategic breakthrough, not broad economic relief

APEC advanced selective opening and trade facilitation

The Xi-Trump-Putin meeting opened up the possibility of nuclear-risk and fuel cooperation

G20 awaits extended relief and tariff cuts under managed competition

Zhu continued, "APEC Shenzhen delivered a historic diplomatic opening but limited incremental economic relief. The first Xi-Trump-Putin summit established a channel for nuclear-risk and energy dialogue; APEC’s announced outcomes broadly matched our expectation of selective cooperation rather than renewed integration."

"Our baseline remains managed US-China competition: political engagement can contain disruption, but lower trade costs, dependable supplies, and stronger demand require delivery," he added.

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