"Prepared For The Worst": UK Tells 100,000 Veterans To Be Ready For Call-Up

Britain's military chiefs have written to about 100,000 former service personnel in the Strategic Reserve, the first mass mailing of its kind since the Cold War, and Defense Secretary Wes Streeting says the public "should find it reassuring rather than alarming."

NEW - UK Defense Secretary says that "People should find it reassuring rather than alarming," that 100,000 strategic reservists have been sent a letter, for the first time since the cold war, to prepare to be called up for war. pic.twitter.com/ukACzhxD49 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 26, 2026

"So to some extent, what's happening today should be routine, but hasn't happened for some time," Streeting told Sky News on Thursday, confirming a report first carried by The Telegraph. "We have written out to our strategic reserve. These are people who previously served in our armed forces."

Wes Streeting refused to answer a question on Sky News (Image: Sky News)

The letters, signed by the heads of the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force, ask recipients to update their contact details and to say what skills they have picked up and what work they do now. They also invite the veterans to volunteer for training and exercises, including NATO's Steadfast Defender exercise next spring.

Streeting said it is information the government "ought to hold as standard, whatever the threat environment." Britain, he said, is "operating in a heightened threat environment. And so this degree of readiness, I think, is a sensible, necessary precaution."

He insisted Britain is "not imminently facing war," and reached for the pandemic to explain the timing. If the MoD didn't act now, he said, "it's the sort of thing that in a public inquiry in 20 or 30 years' time, people would be saying, why weren't the Ministry of Defense ready?" Those, he said, are "exactly the sort of findings we've seen coming out of the COVID inquiry," a lesson he took from his time as health secretary.

The Strategic Reserve is made up of former regulars who remain liable for recall in a "national danger, great emergency or attack on the UK." In January the Ministry of Defense announced that the Armed Forces Bill would raise the maximum recall age from 55 to 65 and allow former troops to be recalled for "warlike preparations" as well.

General view of the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Whitehall, London (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

The letters go out with the regular Army down to about 73,000 soldiers, its smallest since the Napoleonic Wars, and weeks after Streeting warned that Britain has "a little over 1,000 days" to be ready to fight and win alongside its allies, as the government told households to stock up on water, food and emergency supplies. The head of the British Army has gone further, telling Britons they must make sacrifices for a coming war.

"We do need to build our national resilience, build our readiness and make sure that we are prepared for the worst," Streeting said, "even as we're taking steps every day that make that worst case scenario less likely."