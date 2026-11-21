France's Arcom Will Impose TV-Style 'Political Balance' Rules On Big YouTubers And Streamers Before The 2027 Presidential Election

Authored by Owen Evans via The Epoch Times,

France's media regulator defended plans on Friday to impose political balance rules on influential YouTubers and online streamers ahead of the 2027 presidential election, drawing criticism from politicians on both sides of the political spectrum.

Under the rules announced by Arcom on Nov. 19, certain influencers and streamers with large audiences would have to give presidential candidates equal or proportionate exposure during election periods, similar to rules that already apply to television and radio broadcasters.

"We are not there to bother influencers," Arcom President Martin Ajdari said, responding to criticism of the measures a day after they were announced.

Arcom said some online creators now play a sufficiently prominent role in political debate that similar principles should apply to them.

"The weight of influencers in democratic life is new," Ajdari told RTL radio on Nov. 20.

Imposer le pluralisme aux #youtubeurs : "Nous ne sommes pas là pour embêter les influenceurs"



Martin Ajdari, président de l'Arcom, invité de @olivierboy dans #RTLMatin pic.twitter.com/dT61vvIZc2 — RTL France (@RTLFrance) November 20, 2026

Some creators have questioned whether they can be made to follow the rules.

"It is not possible to make a content creator, who has no legal status, follow the same rules, especially since we do not have the same budgets or resources as (broadcasters) TF1 or the BFM/RMC Group," Jean Massiet, the host of "Backseat," which streams on Twitch, said on RMC radio on Nov. 20.

Regulator Arcom said content creators must ensure "fairness" from March 16, 2027, and subsequently "equality" from April 5, 2027, among candidates. They also need to uphold the obligation to exercise restraint and honesty when covering election news, it said.

For example, from March 16 to April 4, 2027, affected creators would have to provide candidates with exposure proportionate to their political representation.

After that, all candidates are to be given the same amount of airtime, under comparable conditions.

"It is also important to ensure that one candidate is not featured in a flagship format - highlighted and heavily promoted - whilst another is relegated to a less prominent format," said Arcom.

"For a creator's channel, this relates in particular to the format and duration of the video, its title, its thumbnail, its position in the catalog and its promotion."

However, the regulator said content creators would not be required to interview every presidential candidate.

In a Nov. 19 post on X, French Member of the European Parliament Sarah Knafo criticized Arcom's plans, accusing the regulator of attempting to control political content online without a legal mandate.

"Arcom is staging a coup on the internet. It has just assumed the power to control even the thumbnails of YouTube videos during the presidential election. No law requires it to do so: it has granted itself this power," said Knafo, who is with Éric Zemmour's conservative Reconquête party.

"Its president is worried that content creators are a 'new' and 'massive' phenomenon. Yes, French people have abandoned the media that Arcom monitors, so Arcom is now coming to monitor them wherever they have gone."

Knafo also challenged the regulator's interpretation of freedom of expression.

"For Arcom, freedom of expression is a 'right to be properly informed.' But properly informed according to whom? According to Arcom?" she said.

"This assault on freedom must end. French people do not need a guardian to choose what they watch."

Those on the left also questioned the policy.

In a Nov. 20 post on X, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of the progressive France Unbowed (LFI) party, said: "What gives it the right to impose this kind of obligation?

"Will the state pay millions to influencers as well as the print media? Or will it instead force the print media to stop their constant crusades against LFI?"

A Nov. 18 Ifop poll found that Marine Le Pen, a leading figure in France's conservative National Rally party, led the polls for next year's presidential election, receiving between 32 and 36 percent of first-round support across six scenarios. Mélenchon was placed second, with between 17 and 19.5 percent. The poll, conducted Nov. 13-Nov. 16, placed both candidates in the runoff.