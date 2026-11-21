Illinois Reveals Attempted Dam Cyberattack Days After DNI Swore "This Is Not A Cyberattack"

Illinois' Department of Natural Resources said Friday that someone made an apparent cyberattack attempt on the Algonquin Dam on the Fox River on Monday, the same day a string of outages hit major US banks, and two days before the White House insisted the week's tech failures were not an attack.

The dam sits in McHenry County, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago. IDNR's Office of Water Resources, which operates it, spotted the attempt, and staff "took immediate action to keep the dam secure and fully operational," the department said, according to the Daily Herald. IDNR said it has no indication the incident is tied to other recent cyber events.

Illinois State Police, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology and the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are investigating. The state has not said which systems were targeted, how the attempt was made or who was behind it. IDNR says it is working with them to ensure the security of dams across Illinois.

The Algonquin Dam is small - 9 feet high and 300 feet long, commissioned in 1947, with a "Significant" hazard rating, meaning a failure would likely cost no lives but could do economic and environmental damage. It is one of two dams IDNR uses to hold down flooding along the Fox River and the Chain O'Lakes, with a hinged crest gate installed in 2002 that cuts peak water levels just upstream, according to the department's operating page.

That same Monday, JPMorgan blamed a "technical issue" for an outage that locked customers out of several major US banks, and a United Airlines system outage delayed departures. On Tuesday a classified NSA network went down and was still dark on day three. That followed a Microsoft outage on Nov. 12 and the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13. On Thursday, a ransomware gang published roughly 16,000 email addresses apparently tied to JPMorgan's Reserve card program.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton's answer to all of it: "This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation state." The White House made the same case on Nov. 18, blaming companies and agencies patching and upgrading aging systems at the same time. A day later, as we reported, White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross said he was leaving.

Water systems have been in hackers' sights for months: in late July a "coordinated cyberattack" hit the operating technology at more than 30 Minnesota water systems, and the FBI and EPA said attacks reached water systems in at least seven states, with hackers getting into internet-facing controls, changing passwords and locking operators out. Nobody has formally assigned blame, and President Trump waved off the Iran theory: "Iran should be so lucky."

On Tuesday, the day after the Algonquin attempt, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared that "any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use."