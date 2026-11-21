Trump Shrugs Off Putin 'Landing A Couple Of Little Missiles' In Poland 'By Mistake'

Hours before two Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone came down in eastern Poland on Friday, President Trump waved off Moscow's earlier incursions into the NATO ally's airspace, telling Fox News that "Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake."

FOX: When asked about the post from Poland's PM, President Trump said: I can't do anything about it. Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles by mistake. pic.twitter.com/iiDvWlEO78 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2026

Trump made the remark to Fox's Aishah Hasnie aboard Air Force One on Thursday as he flew home from Shenzhen, where he had greeted Putin as "my friend" at the first-ever trilateral summit with China's Xi Jinping.

Polish PM Donald Tusk responded sharply to the greeting - posting on X:

God, protect us from such friends. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 19, 2026

To which Trump replied: "Well, I can't do anything about it. I've known him a long time," adding "I like the Polish prime minister. Don't forget I endorsed him. And he won because of the endorsement. So, you know, he was in 10th place and he's a great guy." [The Pole Trump actually endorsed was Karol Nawrocki, the conservative who beat Rafal Trzaskowski, the candidate of Tusk's Civic Coalition, in the 2025 presidential runoff, and whom Trump hailed as Poland's next president.]

Meanwhile, air raid alerts sounded in the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces early Friday as Russia hit Ukraine with one of the largest barrages of the war, killing at least eight people in Kyiv and Lviv. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz then confirmed that two Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone had fallen on Polish territory: a Kh-101 cruise missile near Nowy Lipowiec, a second missile near Rudnik nad Sanem and the drone in Molodycz. Nobody was hurt, and no damage was reported.

Kosiniak-Kamysz pointed to the Coalition of the Willing's exercise at Nowa Deba, near the impact sites, where thousands of European troops are rehearsing a deployment to Ukraine after a ceasefire: "In my opinion, the date is not accidental" (translated). Tusk, after meeting ministers and security chiefs, put it more bluntly: "This doesn't look like an accident" (translated).

That is a harder line than Warsaw took in July, when a Kh-101 came down in an empty field near Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin province. Tusk said then that there was no direct threat and that "we were ready to shoot it down had it continued its flight," as we reported at the time. This time Poland's government is calling a Russian missile on its soil a deliberate provocation, the word Kosiniak-Kamysz used Friday morning.

The barrage came a day after the three leaders put out a four-point "declaration toward peace" in Shenzhen, and after Putin warned Thursday that Russia would retaliate for Ukraine's attacks on the Kerch Bridge, according to Fox News.