ActBlue CEO Responds After Paxton Abandons 'Landmark' Lawsuit

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones, in remarks first shared with Headline USA, celebrated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision to drop his "landmark" lawsuit against the Democratic Party's scandal-laden fundraising giant.

Wallace-Jones accused Paxton of spending years "abusing the power of his office to harass ActBlue, intimidate our donors, and silence political speech he disagrees with."

Paxton, who is leaving office in January, had filed the lawsuit in April 2026, accusing ActBlue of misleading consumers about its allegedly unlawful donation processes, which purportedly allowed fraudulent and foreign donations.

But on Friday, Paxton filed a notice of nonsuit in the Texas district court where he initially filed the lawsuit and a motion to dismiss his appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, where appellate proceedings were underway.

Paxton submitted the notice with prejudice, meaning that the attorney general's office cannot refile the same claims in the future. Paxton's office did not return Headline USA's request for comment in time before publication.

Meanwhile, Wallace-Jones told this outlet that Paxton was "backing down" and described the move as a "resounding victory for ActBlue, our donors, and every American who believes that the government cannot weaponize its authority to punish political opponents."

She added that ActBlue "refused to be intimidated, we fought back, and we won."

"The Constitution protects everyone's right to participate in our democracy, regardless of their political beliefs," Wallace-Jones continued.

Paxton's decision to abandon the lawsuit comes just weeks after he lost the Texas Senate election by more than one million votes to James Talarico, a far-left state representative.

The lawsuit had centered on mounting accusations that ActBlue had an ineffective process for blocking unlawful foreign donations.

ActBlue filed a federal lawsuit in Massachusetts against Paxton, seeking to block Texas's case against the fundraising platform. In response, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns blocked Paxton from continuing the lawsuit.

He wrote, "Paxton's public statements in the wake of filing the case against ActBlue reveal his true motivation. While a prosecutor is entitled to a large degree of prosecutorial discretion and has a right to make a considered public accounting of his actions, Paxton did not hesitate in drawing a connection between the lawsuit and his candidacy for Senate...The truth is plain and captured in Paxton's own declarations: The lawsuit was filed in retaliation for (and in an attempt to suppress) ActBlue's efforts to fund Talarico's campaign."

ActBlue Chief Legal Officer Lawrence Oliver described the lawsuit as an effort to advance Paxton's senatorial candidacy.

"The timing of Paxton fighting for his political life in his run for a U.S. Senate seat and his use of the Attorney General's office to attack ActBlue, should not be lost on anyone," Oliver said in a statement.

He added, "He is wasting taxpayer dollars to benefit his political ambitions. That is not law enforcement. It is retaliation against constitutionally protected political speech and association, and it is exactly what the First Amendment forbids."

In U.S. elections, only American citizens and green card holders are allowed to make contributions to federal, state and local elections.

Back in April, Paxton claimed that the "radical left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections."

While Wallace-Jones may be celebrating Paxton's decision to abandon his lawsuit, ActBlue's legal troubles could be far from over. The DOJ is said to be examining the same allegations at the center of the Texas lawsuit.

Wallace-Jones has also faced questions about her own potential legal exposure, with The New York Times reporting that ActBlue's former legal team raised concerns about statements she made to the then-GOP-led House Administration Committee in 2023.

Specifically, Wallace-Jones claimed in a letter that ActBlue only accepted donations from foreign donors if they provided a U.S. passport number and that the fundraising giant maintained a "multilayered" system against unlawful foreign donations.

As Headline USA previously reported, the law firm Covington & Burling allegedly warned in a 2025 internal memo that those assurances could have been misleading. "This presents a substantial risk for ActBlue," the firm wrote.