Britain's Net Zero Revolution Has A China Problem

Authored by City A.M. via OilPrice.com,

The Labour government has been accused of "capitulation" in its trade relations with China as Britain's transition to net zero faces a number of security risks.

A new report, published shortly before President Trump's momentous trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, has highlighted the UK's dependence on China for net zero-related technology and potential vulnerabilities in supply chains.

Policy Exchange researchers found that China accounts for 91 percent of the UK's solar imports, plus 94 percent of permanent magnets used in wind power and around 70 percent of global battery production that is used in electric vehicles.

The think tank's report, titled 'The China Trap', warned that the transition to net zero has "shifted...into the hands of a hostile state", just as fears grow that the three world leaders are striking a deal to carve up regional power and put Britain's national security under threat.

Following the meeting, Trump, Xi and Putin agreed that the United Nations should be reformed, fuel production should be increased, international courts should not "abuse their jurisdiction" and nuclear war "must not be fought".

The historic meeting laid bare the shift in global powers in the midst of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, plus a potential invasion of Taiwan.

New findings on the UK's economic ties with China point to the risks facing critical sectors such as energy.

Responding to Policy Exchange's report, shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat said that the government had overseen a policy of "capitulation".

"We have bowed to the energy output of China, swapping carbon dependency in the Middle East for solar panels in the Middle Kingdom," Tugendhat said.

Labour peer Maurice Glasman said it was "strategically vital that Britain uncouples itself from China if it is to be a sovereign, prosperous and secure nation".

Streeting defends approach to China

The report argued that China's dominance in the clean energy market was a "tool of economic statecraft" given the country had imposed export controls while Royal Navy drone boats were reportedly transmitting data to Chinese internet addresses.

Britain's £40bn automotive export industry also faced risks as a result of China's control of key supplies, analysts added.

The Labour government's stance on China depends on manifesto wording stating that the country should "co-operate where we can, compete where we need to, and challenge where we must".

On Thursday morning, defense secretary Wes Streeting defended the government's approach to China ahead of his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun's trip to London on Thursday.

"Our security services have been open about the risks arising from cyberattacks, espionage and foreign interference," Streeting wrote in The Times.

"But recognizing the depth of these disagreements must not lead us to the dangerous conclusion that co-operation is impossible or undesirable.

"Climate change will not respect ideological boundaries. China is both the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases and its greatest producer of renewable energy technologies. No credible global response can succeed without its participation."