Denmark Says Russian Spies Hired Gangsters To Kill A US-Ukrainian Rapper At His Own Concert

Denmark says Russian intelligence planned and launched a plot to assassinate the US-Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner at a concert north of Copenhagen in September, with members of a banned Danish street gang lined up as the hitmen - and on Friday it expelled Russia's defense attaché over it.

Kyivstoner in a music-video still, alongside the poster for his Sept. 25 show near Copenhagen. Danish authorities say they foiled a Russian intelligence plot to kill him at the concert

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said people tied to Loyal to Familia (LTF), a gang Denmark's Supreme Court banned in 2021, were to carry out the killing at the rapper's Sept. 25 show at Skovriderkroen in Charlottenlund. That evening police stopped a car in neighboring Hellerup and found two pistols and two knives inside, according to North Zealand Police. PET chief Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen told a press conference there are indications that leading LTF members helped plan the attempt, and that "in our assessment, the person in question was a particular target of the Russian intelligence services" (translated).

Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasiliev, holds Ukrainian and American citizenship. Meanwhile, four men were arrested on Sept. 25 and have been in custody since on aggravated weapons charges. On Friday a court in Lyngby found reasonable suspicion that two of them, together with a foreign intelligence service, tried to kill the rapper, and extended their custody on attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service, Avisen.dk reported. Both deny the charges.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said Russia's defense attaché has seven days to leave Denmark, and Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin was called in to the Foreign Ministry. "Enough is enough, and it has been for a long time," Rasmussen told reporters (translated), while ruling out cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow altogether.

Beyond the expulsion, Denmark will stop issuing non-essential visas to Russian citizens and wants the EU to follow, after Rasmussen complained that Russians turned away by Denmark can still get a Schengen visa elsewhere and travel in. The government will also propose tougher penalties for crimes committed on behalf of a foreign state and a bill giving PET what Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen called "better tools" (translated). Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a statement of her own: "We will not let ourselves be intimidated" (translated).

Statement by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen pic.twitter.com/A9DLjdHUd8 — Statsministeriet (@Statsmin) November 20, 2026

In a written reply to TV 2, the Russian Embassy called the idea of Russian involvement "absurd" and accused Denmark of building a "Danish model" that finds a "Russian trace" in every case in order to scare the public (translated). Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would answer the expulsion with an "appropriate" measure.

Denmark's case is the second alleged Russian plot against the rapper on NATO soil in three months. In August, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the arrest in Warsaw of a Russian citizen from Ukraine's Donbas region who, he said, had been recruited by Russian intelligence to kill someone "inconvenient for Putin's regime," and Polish media named the target as Kyivstoner. The suspect was remanded for three months. Moscow's interest in him is no secret: in July the FSB accused Vasiliev and two Moldovans of organizing a drone attack on a military facility outside Moscow, which he denies, and days later state TV correspondent Sergey Zenin said on air that killing him would be "a matter of honor for our intelligence services," Novaya Gazeta Europe reported.

PET says it does not see a general threat of assassination against Danes, calling the case "a concrete expression of a heightened threat from Russia" (translated). Police have launched a nationwide operation against LTF's violence, businesses and money, after bringing more than 5,000 charges against its members in five years, and Wammen said the gang had "crossed a line" (translated).

The pattern is familiar across the region: Estonia slammed its border with Russia shut after a foiled GRU plot to torch a NATO drone maker. What PET says sets the Danish case apart is the method: Russia, in its assessment, was willing and able to attempt a killing in Denmark using local gang members, at a public event, without needing Russian agents of its own on the ground.

Oh, and here's a sample of his rapping: