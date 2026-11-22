Israeli Fingerprints Grow On CNN's Iran 'Dirty Bomb' Scare

The chemical-weapons threat that pushed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent out of his home and onto a military base appears to have come from Israeli intelligence - a detail conspicuously missing from CNN's report this week that Iran was plotting a dirty bomb or chemical attack on senior Trump officials in Washington.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Israel, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presses President Trump to join a four- to seven-day air campaign against Iran, has been arguing that Tehran still holds significant chemical and biological weapons capabilities that could be used in terrorist attacks on the US and Europe. According to the Times, the Israelis "shared intelligence claiming that Iranians have plotted to use chemical agents against senior US officials." One person briefed on it told the paper that threat was related to the decision in recent weeks to move Bessent from his home.

Enter CNN - which published an exclusive on Monday citing seven US officials, claiming that new intelligence showed Iran developing plans to target senior administration officials with a dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington. It also said threats from Iran had prompted the Secret Service to move Bessent into military housing. The Times had first reported his relocation on Nov. 10, while CNN's report did not mention Israel.

Sources: U.S. intel concerned Iran is plotting to use a dirty bomb in DC pic.twitter.com/PyjROyCNAI — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 17, 2026

CNN's story also leaned on an earlier stream of intelligence about possible Iranian chemical attacks on US troops in the Middle East, which the Times reported on Nov. 3. That intelligence came from Israel too. As we noted at the time, it alarmed some American officials and drew deep skepticism from others, some of whom saw it as part of a pressure campaign by Netanyahu's government, while Gulf officials doubted Iran was planning any such thing.

When asked in Manila whether Iran was planning to set off a dirty bomb in the capital, Trump nodded and said "we're looking into it" - warning that if there was an imminent threat, "they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before." Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the same reporters, "I don't think there's any imminent threat."

🚨 NEWS: Trump nodded yes when I asked if Iran was planning to drop a dirty bomb on Washington, DC.

"We're looking into it," he told us in Manila.

Asked if there is any imminent threat, he told me: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever... pic.twitter.com/x6vTPxVuYe — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 17, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC, "This is not a new threat." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the reports "rubbish" and told Washington to "spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda," "especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it."

Looking At Gasses, Looking At Bio

By Wednesday Trump was read in and all over it , saying: "There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear." The same week, Mossad chief Roman Gofman lobbied senior US officials, CIA Director John Ratcliffe among them, to resume joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

"Dirty bomb is not typically what you would use to assassinate someone," David Albright, a physicist and president of the Institute for Science and International Security, told Iran International. "In terms of an assassination method, I wouldn't consider it very effective." A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to scatter radioactive material, and such devices are often called weapons of mass disruption rather than destruction.

Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim immediately pointed out the Israeli angle. "That utterly preposterous CNN story on chemical weapons and dirty bombs, which scared Scott Bessent into a bunker, is revealed by the NYT to have been fed to us by Israel," he wrote, adding that "CNN must have known that but clearly left that detail out."

That utterly preposterous CNN story on chemical weapons and dirty bombs, which scared Scott Bessent into a bunker, is revealed by the NYT to have been fed to us by Israel.



CNN must have known that but clearly left that detail out because it would have completely undermined the... pic.twitter.com/iZJyBP6jzT — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 20, 2026

In August, US officials told Reuters they could not verify several Israeli warnings of Iranian plots to kill Trump, including the most detailed one, a shoulder-fired missile attack on Air Force One on the way to the NATO summit in Ankara, which Turkey's intelligence also found no evidence for. Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said last week of the Iran intelligence reaching Trump: "It all comes from the Israelis."

Reza Nasri, an Iranian international lawyer, went further: "Israel has a long record of deceiving Washington and feeding it false intelligence that pulls America toward war," he wrote. "Its latest Iranian WMD alarm must be read against that record."