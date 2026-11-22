On Freedom In The Face Of Tyranny

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

As much as President Trump's supporters hoped that he would be able to save America from those who wish to destroy America, the midterm elections have made clear that this project will continue long after the president leaves office. Deep down, we knew this would be the case.

The war for freedom is a war without end. It requires us to fight each and every day. For those who find the sound of that mission exhausting, remember that it is far less exhausting than the prospect of living in perpetuity under the yoke of totalitarianism.

Here is the good news, if you are capable of receiving it as such: All you must do is never give up. That's it. Just rise each day with enough resolve in your heart to defend freedom against its enemies, and your persistence - nay, your refusal to surrender - combines invisibly with that of other Americans who share your commitment to press on despite inevitable setbacks, discouragements, and personal costs.

I am reminded of a U.S. Navy SEAL Teams member who once described a training program during selection comprised of nothing more than quarter-mile runs up and down a beach. The exercise, he said, was basic and easy for anyone to accomplish. The problem, he noted with a smile, was that nobody knew when the exercise would end. In his estimation, the men who failed to qualify did not fail because they were incapable of running a quarter-mile down a nice beach. They failed because they allowed their minds to entertain the possibility that the exercise would continue forever. They gave up because they mentally psyched themselves out. The trick, the Navy SEAL concluded, was just to focus on the quarter-mile directly ahead and to forget about everything else. Just a little jog down the beach under the sun without a worry in the world. If you could do that in your mind, you could keep going as long as necessary.

So it is with the fight for freedom. Our job is not to worry about the socialists taking over Congress (although we will). Our job is not to worry about anti-Trump backstabbing Republicans, such as nepo-baby-Senator Lisa Murkowski, who ally with Democrats (although we will). Our job is not to worry about what will happen twenty or thirty years from now (although we will). Our job is to remain so firm in our shared conviction that freedom is worth defending no matter the cost that we become the rocks around which America's currents must flow.

Many of us have said out loud, "Freedom is never free."

That is the pithier version of a memorable argument from California Governor Ronald Reagan's January 5, 1967, Inaugural Address, in which the future American president observed, "Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again."

That last sentence often gets overlooked by those who reference Ronald Reagan's wisdom. Once freedom is lost, it is nearly impossible to reconstruct the social and political cultures necessary for freedom to return.

Here is something that I've learned. A free society is like a bright but distant galaxy. At first, it appears to be a single point of light in the night sky. Only when you look at it under the right magnification do you realize that it is made up of a hundred billion or more stars.

Freedom operates much the same way. A free society exists only if individual freedom exists, and the more liberty that each individual enjoys, the more liberty that an entire society enjoys.

We each are responsible for maintaining our own personal torch of freedom. We control that light. It is ours alone, so long as we protect it from those who wish to extinguish it. When enough people carry freedom's flame, those individual flames begin to disappear into something much larger than any one torch.

When we talk about "lighting a spark" for liberty, this is what we mean. Every fight for human freedom begins with a little spark, and just as a little spark can turn into an uncontrollable wildfire, liberty's loneliest light can turn into a revolution for freedom.

For those who might say, "Everywhere I look, the light of freedom is going out," please pay attention to what I write next. When freedom's light begins to dim around you, your light appears brighter than ever.

Have you ever been out in the wilderness under a dark sky? A single campfire is visible for miles. That campfire will draw all kinds of strangers near. Some might wish you harm; others are eager to share your fire's warmth. Some who don't yet have the skill to make fires will ask how you accomplished the task. Having learned the skill, some visitors will go off to teach others. Your little fire, in other words, becomes the source of new flames.

When we speak of our "God-given rights and liberties," sometimes we forget the "God" part. That is something we must fix within ourselves. If God delivered a gift into your hands right now, would you think it so ephemeral that communist politicians could make it disappear? Or would you say to yourself, "This gift is from God, and I will protect it forever"?

Recognizing that our freedom comes from the Almighty helps explain why even when freedom's light becomes more dim in any society, the individual lights shine more prominently. Each remaining torch of liberty becomes a beacon, does it not? People suffering in the darkness instinctually move toward the light. They light their own torches and return to the wilderness. Eventually, the wilderness becomes bright.

Tell me that there is not something divine about this mechanism? Tell me that all hope is lost when we need but one small flicker of light to reclaim the darkness?

In that same speech from nearly sixty years ago, Governor Reagan condemned those Americans who believe that powerful government bureaucrats should steal from the people their right to govern themselves. "If no one among us is capable of governing himself, then who among us has the capacity to govern someone else?" he asked.

Quoting French political philosopher Montesquieu - whose preference for separation of government powers greatly influenced our own Founding Fathers - Reagan denounced proponents of ever bigger government with these words: "The deterioration of every government begins with the decay of the principle upon which it was founded."

That criticism has become only more relevant with each passing year. A vast administrative bureaucracy filled with unelected kings and queens is antithetical to both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Americans cannot be free under a system that creates a permanent ruling class, including a so-called "Intelligence Community" that operates outside of any legal constraints. The government Leviathan that controls our lives today is an insult and continuing threat to the American Republic as founded.

Ever the freedom fighter, Reagan ended that speech with a reminder that we are not powerless. Quoting nineteenth-century British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, Reagan argued, "'Man is not a creature of circumstances. Circumstances are the creatures of men.' Well, you and I are going to shape our circumstances to fit our needs."

Disraeli's original observation went even further: "We are free agents, and man is more powerful than matter."

I agree. I would add: Those who are willing to defend freedom are more powerful than any government. No matter how many lights the government puts out, each one of us is capable of lighting freedom's flame once again. Personal liberty is power without end.

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