One Noncitizen Voted 16 Times: New Records Expose Thousands On Battleground Voter Rolls

A Virginia list of "declared noncitizens" covering July 2020 to July 2026 shows at least 8,000 noncitizens on the state's voter rolls, the Republican National Committee says, while county files from Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas show noncitizens casting ballots in election after election.

The RNC sent public records requests this year to jurisdictions in 10 states asking how they identify and remove noncitizens from their rolls, and shared what came back with the Daily Signal. The requests never asked how many of those noncitizens had voted. Some jurisdictions told them anyway.

In Yavapai County, Arizona, records of canceled noncitizen registrations show one noncitizen who has voted 16 times since 1990. Another voted six times, though the records give no dates.

In Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, home to Harrisburg, at least three noncitizens asked to come off the rolls after voting in multiple elections. In an October 2023 letter, Gerald D. Feaser Jr., then director of the county's Bureau of Registration and Elections, canceled one registration "per your request" and noted that the noncitizen had voted in person in 2018 and by mail in 2020 and 2022.

A second, registered since February 1999, got a mailed notice for inactivity and answered that they wanted to stay registered. County records showed votes in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 elections, Feaser wrote to that person in February 2023.

A third registered in 2007 through a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation portal. In 2009 that person filed a change of address, and the bureau processed it while aware the registrant was not a citizen. By Feaser's October 2018 letter, the noncitizen had voted in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Brazos County, Texas, canceled four noncitizens who had each voted in three elections, and all four cast ballots in 2024: one in 2016, 2020 and 2024, one in 2020, 2022 and 2024, one in 2018, 2020 and 2024, and one in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Washoe County, Nevada, canceled 63 registrations because the registrants weren't citizens. In Scott County, Iowa, 14 registrations were canceled after jury dismissals showed the registrants weren't citizens, one of them registered since 1972 and another since 1984. DeKalb County, Georgia, emails from June 2025 show eight people excused from jury duty as noncitizens were also slated to lose their registrations.

The records land less than three weeks before the Supreme Court hears Republican National Committee v. Mi Familia Vota on Dec. 8. The justices will decide whether federal law bars Arizona from demanding documentary proof of citizenship to register, and whether Arizona must stop purging suspected noncitizens in the 90 days before an election.

Backing the RNC for the Justice Department, Acting Solicitor General Hashim Mooppan called the Ninth Circuit's ruling "badly mistaken" in May and warned that under its reasoning "a State could never remove a noncitizen from its voter rolls once registered." The court has given the government its own time at the lectern.

Judicial Watch obtained state records showing Virginia canceled 6,531 "declared noncitizen" registrations between June 2024 and June 2026, with no voting histories attached; in April the state agreed in a settlement to pause such removals in the 90 days before federal elections. And as we reported this summer, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill admitted that a Motor Vehicle Commission software error registered roughly 6,600 people who said they weren't citizens, and that fewer than 400 of them voted.

In North Carolina, a permanent resident learned during the citizenship process that they were registered to vote, and wrote to the State Board of Elections in May 2023: "I recently discovered that I am registered to vote, but I was unaware of this situation since I am currently only a permanent resident."

Anne C. Risku, director of the Wayne County Board of Elections, canceled the registration that month and sent back a copy of the 2019 application. On it, "yes" was checked beside the form's first question: "Are you a citizen of the United States of America?"