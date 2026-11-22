Watch: Sorkin Sinks In His Chair As Palmer Luckey Dismantles Him On Ukraine, Trump And Musk

Asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times' DealBook Summit whether anyone can tell which side President Trump is really on in Ukraine, Anduril founder Palmer Luckey said Trump "was put into an impossible position" by a Europe that ignored his warnings, then turned to Elon Musk's Starlink and said Washington won't risk its own military satellites for Ukraine either.

Sorkin asked whether Trump is "trying to reboot the arsenal of democracy," Anduril's own slogan. Luckey pointed to the administration's long-term weapon buys and its push for cheaper, mass-producible weapons, before adding: "I've got to be honest, I actually hate the arsenal of democracy term... We're a republic, not a democracy."

Sorkin then pressed him on Anduril's operations in Ukraine and Trump's comments about Putin, saying there have been "questions about which side of this he really supports." Luckey said "these decisions should be made by our republic, not by mega corporate executives."

"At the end of the day, nobody should want corporate executives to have any meaningful control of our foreign policy or military policy," he said. "I'm a dog on a chain and I need to be kept that way."

"Look, I fully support Ukraine and I've probably been way more on the side of Ukraine than most of the Republicans," Luckey continued. "I don't really buy into this idea that you can really question which side of it Trump is on."

"Remember that Trump in his first term was publicly calling out specific European nations saying you are too dependent on Russian oil. You should not approve this oil pipeline. It is going to put you in a position where you cannot say no to them and you're going to regret that," he said. Members of Germany's delegation were seen laughing at the UN General Assembly in September 2018 when Trump warned that Germany "will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course."

You can literally see Andrew Ross Sorkin sink in his chair as he realizes Palmer Luckey is going to dismantle everything his political party believes about Ukraine, Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/H72RX7Ig3T — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 21, 2026

"And it's worth noting since the start of the Ukraine war, Germany has sent more money to Russia than Ukraine," Luckey said, adding that European thermostats are up a degree in the winter "according to the smart thermostat data since the start of the war." "So they can't even wear a sweater to save Europe."

He recalled trying to sell to Ukraine long before the invasion and meeting Volodymyr Zelensky in New York shortly after his election, at a time when, he said, "the U.S. State Department position was that Ukraine was a corrupt sh*thole that we should not allow to engage in saber rattling" with Russia.

"And so then we flip and say, Palmer, why don't you support Ukraine, the shining beacon? And isn't Trump doing everything wrong?" he said. "And my point is, one, Trump was put in an impossible situation. He now has to manage that."

"And the last thing I'll say is, if people think that the right way to influence Trump is for people like me to throw him under the bus and say, yeah, what a f**king idiot, they have not been watching how anything works for the last 10 years."

Starlink Vs. Starshield

Sorkin then turned to Musk, who was set to join him later that day, and "his decision to slow down or not, depending on what you believe has happened here, Starlink or Starshield or some version of both." Zelensky has blamed a speed cap on Starshield for Russian strikes getting through, while SpaceX says there has been "no change."

"So, first of all, I like Elon. Like, I personally like the guy. So take it with a pound of salt," Luckey said. "Who America sells weapons to, that's not up to me. I'll go to prison if I make that decision for myself. To what level a company is willing to put their civilian infrastructure at risk for another country's benefit, that is a question that is often not controlled by the government."

Then he offered what he called the steel man: "Russia says, I am going to destroy the Starlink constellation if you allow it to be used for offensive military activity against my country." Because the satellites circle the whole planet, he said, the ones over Ukraine are the same ones over the US.

"Do I stand up for democracy and then, by the way, ruin a lot of U.S. warfighting capability that depends on those same satellites?" Luckey said. "I have not heard a very good argument for why Elon should sacrifice the existence of the entire Starlink network to prove a point about defending democracy, particularly given that it's not America."

If Washington were ordering SpaceX to keep the service running, he said, "they then have an obligation to help defend the constellation and also probably go to Russia and say, hey, you do that. We're going to glass you or some other terrible thing that you really don't want to happen." Leaving the call to "a corporate executive" instead "seems untenable to me."

And then the point he said he should have opened with: "The United States could give access to Ukraine, to the Starshield network, and allow them to run all of their weapons off that... But guess what? The government doesn't want to give Ukraine access."

"Because they know that then Russia will blow up Starshield and the U.S. military won't have it," Luckey said. "The U.S. government isn't even willing to stand up for Ukraine because they're afraid of losing their constellation. Why should Elon have to lose the civilian network when the government of his own country is unwilling to put anything at risk for the same?"

"And this gets to a bigger problem, which is that nobody in the West actually wants Ukraine to win. They just want them to not lose for as long as possible, which is a bizarre and absurd warfighting position."

Palmer Luckey on why he believes Elon Musk shouldn't have to risk the entire Starlink network for Ukraine when the U.S. government isn't willing to take the same risk with Starshield. pic.twitter.com/CcyQHWg9pO — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) November 18, 2026

Musk himself told Sorkin later that day that Zelensky's claims about Starshield were false, and Trump weighed in on who throttled Ukraine's service on 60 Minutes earlier this month. Luckey used the same appearance to argue that China is "thrilled" to see Jensen Huang out at Nvidia.

"But I'm not in charge. I don't get to make these decisions," Luckey told Sorkin. "And if you think you like my opinion on this one, wait until you find out my other opinions and you'll be right back to being glad I'm not making these decisions for the country."