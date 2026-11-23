10,000 Identical Inflatables: Report Exposes 'Coordinated' Plot Behind Ceuta Migrant Invasion

Spanish police investigators say the migrants who swam into Ceuta on July 30 and 31 used up to 10,000 identical inflatable rings that could only have been bought in bulk ahead of time and handed out on the Moroccan side, according to a new police report sent to the National Court judge investigating the mass crossing.

The report, by the National Police's immigration and borders center (Cenif), concludes that "a single batch was acquired beforehand, distributed locally and then used in a generalized manner" (translated), pointing to a "pre-arranged distribution and use for the mass crossing 'by swimming' at a perfectly determined time and place" (translated), according to excerpts published by El Mundo.

Investigators put the number of rings used along El Tarajal beach at anywhere from 4,000 to 30,000, with 8,000 to 10,000 the most likely figure. A single black model with a printed design makes up 80% of the rings left stranded on the beach, and police who went through images of the beaches of Castillejos (Fnideq), the Moroccan town across the border, from earlier months and years found that model was not in general use there.

🔴Un nuevo informe de la Policía Nacional sobre la entrada masiva en Ceuta apunta a que los migrantes usaron miles de flotadores iguales, por lo que podría haber un plan para repartirlos



▪️De 91 migrantes, solo tres dijeron que se habían traído flotadores de casa



🎙️@gema_alfaro pic.twitter.com/L0Xc059uCK — Radio 5 (@radio5_rne) November 19, 2026

Officers concluded it "does not seem possible" (translated) that the migrants, some 80,000 of them, bought the same model in shops or online, since no seller would have had the stock for a sudden run on thousands of units. Nor do the rings appear to have come from outside Castillejos: they don't show up in camera footage of the crowds on the move, and of 91 migrants interviewed, only three said they had brought a ring from home.

Some of those interviewed told police they bought their rings in Fnideq, and others that they got them on the beach before reaching the breakwater. One woman told investigators that a soldier near the shore sold her and a friend the rings they used, for 270 Moroccan dirhams (about 27 euros), according to the report as described by Europa Press.

The rings add to what the same unit told the court in September. That report estimated that 75,000 to 85,000 people entered over the two days, described "total permissiveness" (translated) on the Moroccan side of the breakwater, and laid out at least five tiers behind the crossing, from promoters and social media viralizers to crowd-movers and coordinators, with a top tier the police could not identify but linked to people tied to Moroccan security forces. It found no sign that smuggling gangs organized the entry, saying they lacked the means to move that many people, and counted 82 bodies recovered in Spanish waters.

Police also handed the court video allegedly showing Moroccan agents steering the crowd. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, for his part, said in early September that Morocco was not behind the influx and blamed mafias and smugglers spreading fake news online, as The Olive Press recounted.

National Court Judge María Tardón has asked Spain's maritime rescue center in Tarifa for the details of every rescue on July 30 and 31. She has also asked Hazte Oír, a group that joined the case as a popular prosecutor, for photos and video of a Ford Focus with Spanish plates that, according to its complaint, sat on the Tarajal breakwater in the early hours of July 30 while its two occupants helped only some of the people crossing.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 of those who crossed stayed in Ceuta, by the police's September estimate, and the city has paid for it since: emergency services logged a 650% jump in sexual assaults in the three months after the crossing, with minors in more than half the cases.