Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Series Triples Down On Wokeness...And Failure

When Amazon first announced the upcoming 2022 release of their Lord Of The Rings streaming series, "The Rings Of Power", there were already substantial suspicions and criticisms of the show from Tolkien fans. They didn't have to see it to know it was going to be a disaster.

First and foremost, the series is based on the Appendices at the back of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings (published in The Return of the King), not a full book. This meant that the show runners and writers going to take extensive liberties with the limited source material and inject their own "ideas" into the world Tolkien built. This wouldn't be so bad if they actually respected Tolkien's work (like Peter Jackson did), but they don't care.

Tolkien intended the books to act as a historical mythology of Britain; a cultural expression of British and European ideals. In fact, The Lord Of The Rings has long been esteemed as one of the most beautiful representations of western principles ever written.

Tolkien was a veteran of WWI; he fought as a Second Lieutenant in Somme, one of the bloodiest battles of the conflict. He became a professor at Oxford and Leeds, and eventually the father of modern fantasy literature. But somehow, a bunch of woke leftist nobodies from Hollywood think they know better how to tell these stories...

The DEI race swapping of white western figures was the first telltale sign that the show was going to suck. Imagine the outrage if Amazon made a series based on African folklore and made half the characters white? Jeff Bezos would never hear the end of it.

Initial promotions added more concerns; the company hired some of the gayest and most insufferable influencers to market the project. It was clear that The Rings Of Power was going to be a deliberate woke deconstruction of the original stories. The show was met with public disdain and viewership plunged after the first few episodes. It was one of the earlier examples of "Get Woke, Go Broke" in action.

The first season cost Amazon over $400 million, and by all accounts it was a failure.

Fast forward to Season 3, which is currently being released to very little fanfare. After an epic collapse in audience numbers in Season 2, Amazon promoted the newest season as a "soft reboot" which would make the fans happier. They lied.

This is a clip from the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power. This is, apparently, one of the Nazgul and possibly the Witch King. When you remove the English and Celtic mythological influences in favour or Californian 'anywhere' people LARPing, you end up with whatever this is. https://t.co/Akfydi0XDK — Jack, Lost Lore Scholar (@LostLoreScholar) November 17, 2026

Amazon has doubled down on wokeness, DEI, feminist girl boss tropes and even added a gay kiss into the series, not to mention a love triangle with Sauron (the ultimate evil). They are also continuing their efforts to "humanize" the orcs, because modern inclusion does not allow for a purely monstrous race of beings, they have to be "misunderstood" in some way. The bad guys are only the bad guys because of circumstances, not because they are inherently evil. For leftists, all morality is relative.

They simply cannot help themselves, they would rather fail and lose hundreds of millions of dollars than admit defeat.

New ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ series branded ‘woke’ for scene featuring the dark lord Sauron having a GAY kiss. The new Amazon series features Sauron disguised as Galadriel so he can kiss Celeborn before revealing himself after the kiss. https://t.co/kfyZrl3i9k — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 19, 2026

The bottom line? Once again, woke does not sell. For every woke show or movie that makes a profit, there are a hundred that collapse. The rare woke movies and series that do bring in an audience still leave no cultural impact and they are quickly forgotten. When was the last time you heard someone talk positively about the Barbie movie, or The Odyssey? No one cares, nor will they ever care. The fat lady is literally singing...

Disa’s voice????? Ouch! 😮‍💨 So beautiful and one of a kind! I could listen to her sing all day. #TheRingsOfPower https://t.co/wmqoyuWFIA — Myke (@Mykethogan) November 18, 2026

Amazon continues to claim "high viewer numbers" for the series, but Amazon's real data is kept private and unconfirmed by third parties. Samba TV reports for the premiere week that Season 3 ranked third, behind single episodes of Tulsa King Season 4 and MobLand Season 2. Samba previously reported that Rings Of Power Season 2 premiered at about 902,000 US households (roughly half the 1.8 million for Season 1).

Even mainstream critics have given up on the show - On Rotten Tomatoes there were 487 critics ratings for the first season, and only 72 ratings for the third season. There were over 25,000 audience ratings for Season 1, and only 500 ratings for Season 3. It's an absolute humiliation for a show that costs so much money.

Hollywood seems determined to self destruct in the name of woke propaganda. The mass boycott of these projects is undeniable, but the political left will never admit to. Why? Because admitting that woke doesn't sell is the same as admitting that woke is a minority ideology. The core of the progressive identity is their belief that they represent "the majority" of the population.

The reason wokeness in entertainment continues to falter is simple - When people are obsessed with injecting their political cultism into everything they touch, they cannot focus on making anything good. Evil cannot create, it can only deconstruct and destroy the creations of far better minds. There is a quote which is often attributed to Tolkien which reads:

"Evil cannot create anything new; it can only corrupt and ruin what good forces have invented or made..."

It is a paraphrased quote from The Return of the King, in which Frodo Baggins says:

"The Shadow that bred them can only mock, it cannot make...not real new things of its own..."

Tolkien was a smart man, and his stories continue to resonate with people 70 years later because he tapped into the universal and enduring truths of mankind. He also sought out the good; the prevailing principles of the western world, the ideas that inspire us to be better people. Can anyone say this about any of the woke media of the past decade, let alone The Rings Of Power?