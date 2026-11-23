Circus Over ICE Arrest At Seattle Airport Shows How The Left Wing Operates

Does the US have border and immigration laws, or not? The answer to this question should be obvious, but in our modern era of subjective truth, some laws are treated as incidental when they are politically inconvenient. The progressive left will never give up on the idea that the US is an open air market for the world; they will never give up on mass immigration.

Why? Because the future of their movement in the west depends on cultural replacement.

Once conservatives and nationalists accept this reality everything else become clear. The problem is that the establishment knows that many centrists and conservatives cling to the notion that the "American Dream" is open to almost anyone. They know that many Americans have a soft spot for the supposed "underdog"; and migrants have long been built up in the public consciousness as underdogs through movies, television, fictional publications and the news media.

It is this suicidal empathy that the political left taps into every time there is a widely publicized ICE arrest. Immigration laws only matter as long as they are properly enforced, without emotion and without remorse.

This week, ICE agents apprehended a father and daughter in the US illegally while on a jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. Passenger videos went viral with media coverage sparking protests and "official condemnation."

It should be noted that NGO propaganda commonly encourages migrants to "make a spectacle" out of any encounters with ICE as a way to dramatize the optics (make ICE and deportation policies look bad).

ICE conducted the targeted operation against Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national, for overstaying his visa. His daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia (also a Mexican national who had overstayed her visa), was also arrested. ICE stated that during the confrontation, Mejia “hurled hot coffee on the officers” and that other passengers obstructed agents.

🛑 ICE Detains Father and Daughter on a Jet Bridge at Seattle-Tacoma Airport 🛑 "They're taking my dad, Ricardo Laronga! We don't have papers, we have a work permit!" Well, that's that. A work permit is NOT legal status. An Employment Authorization Document is permission to work, nothing more. It is handed out to people with pending asylum claims and other applications, including people who crossed illegally. And "we don't have papers" tells everyone exactly where he stands. Federal law, 8 U.S.C. 1357, gives immigration officers the authority to arrest without a warrant anyone they have reason to believe is in the country illegally. An airport jet bridge is no sanctuary. I hope ICE checks their papers too. Maybe they did, because they came back and arrested her too. Good job boys! What are they doing here? Anchor babies, thanks to Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts, the two traitors on the bench? — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 21, 2026

She faces potential charges for assaulting federal officers. The chaotic scene involved people on the ground, screams, and pleas (including claims of having a work permit), delaying the flight by hours. Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle said they received no advance notice (which ICE is not required to give).

The media and Democrats have jumped on the incident, as they have with many other ICE arrests, in order to drum up public sympathy. However, according to the latest polls the majority of Americans continue to support mass deportations.

The rhetoric being used here is carefully crafted; the fact that these people were in the US illegally is ignored in favor of the aggressive nature of the arrests. At bottom, though, the arrests do not matter - It's the crimes that matter. The leftists tactic of deflecting attention onto the ICE agents rather than the illegals has grown tiresome.

These arrests should be a daily occurrence with minimal fanfare, at least until there are no longer any illegal migrants in the country. How many viral videos and news stories are there of deportations in Mexico, or China, or Bahrain? Only western countries receive this kind of attention when enforcing immigration rules.

The standard progressive M.O. is to create chaos, but in many cases it is organized chaos - It is chaos with a goal. The goal in this case is to move the Overton Window on deportations until enforcement becomes impossible and open borders become the norm by default.

If mass hysteria is created every time ICE makes an arrest, then the arrests will slow down, or stop - The leftist concept of grinding the system down applies to many areas, including immigration. This is a highly coordinated and deliberate campaign, and many migrants know from NGO training and online training how to play the game.

There is absolutely no reason to feel bad for such people when they're finally caught.