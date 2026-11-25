The Democratic Party welcomed far-left groups, such as reformist socialists in Democratic Socialists of America, with open arms under what leader heads described as a "big tent" party, a move that has sparked alarm bells and growing political liability when these radicals within these movements advocate revolutionary politics and/or political violence.
Manhattan Institute senior fellow and City Journal contributing editor Christopher Rufo has revealed the latest example - and not so surprising - of a DSA board member from Los Angeles who "calls for the assassination of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and white South Africans."
The City Journal report by Rufo outlines how DSA board member Noah Suarez-Sikes of LA "fantasized about political violence against capitalists, moderates, and Trump administration officials."
Via Keywiki...
Unhinged DSA leader:
But it only appears Suarez-Sikes wants to target right-wing billionaires ... not the lefty ones with the big family foundations or ones allgedly connected to foreign subversion networks plowing money into revolutionary networks that make it possible for the reformist socialist to riot.
Bluesky was the platform where Suarez-Sikes fantasized about Luigi-style political violence.
Rufo noted in the report:
On Bluesky, he has envisioned his political enemies' deaths. Two years ago, he said that one of his "major source[s] of motivation" was to be present "when we hang" Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He has suggested that the only way to prevent DOGE-style efforts in the future would be via a "firing squad."
He called it a "travesty of justice" that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hadn't gotten "the chair," and noted a desire "to beat Sam Altman to death" using his "bare hands." (We found these and other statements on Suarez-Sikes's Bluesky profile, which he has since made his posts private.)
Democrats spent the better part of the last ten years running an information operation to paint anyone who disagrees with their batshit-crazy, nation-killing policies as "Nazis," "fascists," "racists," and so on.
Then assassination culture became normalized on the left, with the celebration of Luigi Mangione serving as an example of how violence was justified.
Now the US finds itself in an environment where the US is past the point of no return in a cycle of political violence fueled by ...
... left-wing politicians, lefty billionaire foundations, subversion networks, and the reformist socialists who want nothing more than 'capitalist blood' ...