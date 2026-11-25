"When We Hang" Elon Musk: Democratic Socialist Of America L.A. Leader's Violent Bluesky Posts Expose " Big Tent" Crisis

The Democratic Party welcomed far-left groups, such as reformist socialists in Democratic Socialists of America, with open arms under what leader heads described as a "big tent" party, a move that has sparked alarm bells and growing political liability when these radicals within these movements advocate revolutionary politics and/or political violence.

Schumer was asked if the rise of the DSA was good for the Party.



"WE ARE A BIG TENT PARTY AND BEING A BIG TENT PARTY IS A STRENGTH NOT A WEAKNESS"



Newly elected Senators (D) have said they will NOT support Schumer for leader.



Congrats Chuck, "YOU HAVE UNLEASHED THE WHIRLWIND" pic.twitter.com/nOQ85vPo3q — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) November 8, 2026

Manhattan Institute senior fellow and City Journal contributing editor Christopher Rufo has revealed the latest example - and not so surprising - of a DSA board member from Los Angeles who " calls for the assassination of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and white South Africans ."

Here's DSA LA board member Noah Suarez-Sikes calling for the assassination of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and DOGE officials. He also fantasizes about beating Matt Yglesias with a hammer.



The DSA is a psychosis factory. pic.twitter.com/gYxOPpLk7K — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 24, 2026

The City Journal report by Rufo outlines how DSA board member Noah Suarez-Sikes of LA "fantasized about political violence against capitalists, moderates, and Trump administration officials."

Via Keywiki...

Unhinged DSA leader:

In a series of shocking Bluesky posts, DSA L.A. board member Noah Suarez-Sikes endorsed political violence against his enemies and fantasized about their deaths.



Suarez-Sikes said he wants @elonmusk to "hang", suggested that the only way to prevent DOGE-style efforts in the… https://t.co/tR5rxYHt2c pic.twitter.com/UeoswoIueW — City Journal (@CityJournal) November 24, 2026

But it only appears Suarez-Sikes wants to target right-wing billionaires ... not the lefty ones with the big family foundations or ones allgedly connected to foreign subversion networks plowing money into revolutionary networks that make it possible for the reformist socialist to riot.

The White House just announced they discovered that over $100 MILLION in taxpayer funds + laundered Dem donations went to Antifa-linked orgs & “protest networks.”



Funders include:

-Soros’ Open Society

-Arabella Advisors

-Tides Network

-Hansjörg Wyss (🇨🇭)

-Neville Roy Singham,… pic.twitter.com/WbgBnzCrkg — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 9, 2025

Bluesky was the platform where Suarez-Sikes fantasized about Luigi-style political violence.

EXCLUSIVE: Noah Suarez-Sikes, a board member for the Democratic Socialists of America in LA, calls for the assassination of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and white South Africans.



He claims to be influential with incoming LA mayor Nithya Raman. pic.twitter.com/n7tPC3VJeX — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 24, 2026

Rufo noted in the report:

On Bluesky, he has envisioned his political enemies' deaths. Two years ago, he said that one of his "major source[s] of motivation" was to be present "when we hang" Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He has suggested that the only way to prevent DOGE-style efforts in the future would be via a "firing squad." He called it a "travesty of justice" that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hadn't gotten "the chair," and noted a desire "to beat Sam Altman to death" using his "bare hands." (We found these and other statements on Suarez-Sikes's Bluesky profile, which he has since made his posts private.)

Democrats spent the better part of the last ten years running an information operation to paint anyone who disagrees with their batshit-crazy, nation-killing policies as "Nazis," "fascists," "racists," and so on.

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Then assassination culture became normalized on the left, with the celebration of Luigi Mangione serving as an example of how violence was justified.

Hasan Piker calls for the murder of all capitalists: “Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.” pic.twitter.com/kxdI8FiLwd — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 5, 2026

Now the US finds itself in an environment where the US is past the point of no return in a cycle of political violence fueled by ...

... left-wing politicians, lefty billionaire foundations, subversion networks, and the reformist socialists who want nothing more than 'capitalist blood' ...