Congo Halts Cobalt Exports As Price Collapse Fuels Resource Nationalism

The Democratic Republic of Congo is using its dominance in cobalt production to restrict exports in an interventionist move to reverse the collapse in global prices.

Bloomberg reports that ARECOMS, the country's strategic minerals regulator, has imposed a ban on cobalt exports that will take effect at the end of November to combat plunging prices for the metal, which is widely used in EV batteries.

ARECOMS said the decision is intended "to address the oversupply in the international market and to promote a sustainable rebalancing of the market."

The decision marks Congo's second export ban since February 2025 (read here), and it exemplifies the use of resource nationalism to influence global cobalt prices. This theme is becoming all too familiar and is growing worldwide.

The first suspension lasted eight months before being replaced by quotas that restricted shipments to less than half the country's 2024 output.

The LME cobalt cash price has plunged by about 40%, from around $55,000 per metric ton in late summer to roughly $33,000 in recent weeks.

Cobalt is primarily used in lithium-ion batteries for EVs and consumer electronics. The downturn in prices reflects weakening consumer demand.

Congo's first intervention initially sent prices sharply higher but notably was not able to hold them.

The renewed ban highlights a broader trend toward resource nationalism, with governments using export restrictions to influence prices and control access to critical materials.

China's restrictions on exports of critical materials, including rare earths and tungsten, to the West are just another example.