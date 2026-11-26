Obama Judge Torpedoes Trump's Birthright Do-Over: Even Terrorists' Kids Are Citizens

An Obama-appointed federal judge in Washington on Wednesday blocked President Trump's second attempt to narrow birthright citizenship, ruling that the government can't refuse to recognize as Americans the US-born children of members of designated terrorist groups, foreign government employees, or foreigners who pay a surrogate to give birth here.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper certified a class and issued a preliminary injunction barring the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration from enforcing Trump's August executive order against the children covered by the suit, Nathan v. Trump, which the ACLU and allied groups filed in September.

"The merits in this case are clear-cut," Cooper wrote in a 67-page opinion. The Supreme Court, he wrote, "has twice confirmed that all children born in this country are U.S. citizens, save only for the small handful who are not subject to U.S. law."

And the President, he added, "cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws."

BREAKING: Obama-appointed District Judge Christopher Cooper just BLOCKED Trump's August Executive Order, which restricts birthright citizenship for the children of foreign government officials, terrorist groups, and accused fraudsters. pic.twitter.com/P9ZkDnxHFU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2026

Executive Order 14418, signed Aug. 6, tells federal agencies not to issue, or accept, documents recognizing US citizenship for a child when neither parent is a citizen and one of several conditions applies. Either parent is an "alien enemy," which the order defines to include any member of a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization or a Specially Designated Global Terrorist; either parent works for a foreign government, from ambassadors and embassy or consulate staff to employees of international organizations with immunity; or either parent "engaged in a commercial transaction to purchase or access birthright citizenship," including paying a surrogate in the US to give birth. It also reaches children born in US territories where federal law doesn't confer citizenship.

The White House billed the order as "consistent with historical exceptions to birthright citizenship recognized by the Supreme Court," according to its fact sheet, and Trump signed a companion order the same day, Ending Birth Tourism, directing the State Department and DHS to restrict visas for foreigners who come to give birth.

"This is just another ruling from an activist judge appointed by Obama," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said, adding that the order "is consistent with the holdings and analysis set forth by the Supreme Court."

The ACLU's Cody Wofsy, deputy director of its Immigrants' Rights Project, said Trump "needs to accept that birthright citizenship is the law of the land."

Cooper's ruling is the second injunction against the August order. In September, Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland blocked it for a class of children born after Feb. 19, 2025, finding it "almost certainly unconstitutional as applied to the certified class." To enforce the order, the administration now has to overturn both.

Cooper is the same judge who in May ordered Trump's name taken off the Kennedy Center, after which Trump went after the judge's wife, Arnold & Porter partner Amy Jeffress, as "a Radical Left Democrat." In June a conservative watchdog, the Center to Advance Security in America, filed a misconduct complaint arguing he should have stepped aside in that case because Jeffress, the group said, "currently represents Biden in ongoing litigation against President Trump."

The August order was Trump's answer to the Supreme Court's June 30 ruling in Trump v. Barbara, which struck down his first-day order denying citizenship to children of parents in the country illegally or temporarily. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority, leaning on the 1898 Wong Kim Ark precedent; Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed on statutory grounds, and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has since said the Justice Department is going after birth tourism with existing fraud laws. "Those cases can be difficult to prove, but it's not slowing us down," he said in October.

Kavanaugh's view that the first order collided with federal statute rather than the Constitution handed Republicans their next play: Sen. Jim Banks' Citizenship Act, which would classify illegal entrants and birth tourists as "invaders" under federal law. Like any immigration bill, it would need 60 votes to get past a Senate filibuster.