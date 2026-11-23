Trump DOJ Admits It Deported A US Citizen, Then Asks Court to Toss Lawsuit

Seven months after it put him on the other side of the border, the Trump administration has conceded in federal court that Brian José Morales García, the 25-year-old Austin man it deported to Mexico in April, is an American citizen.

"Plaintiff is a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico," US Attorney Justin R. Simmons of the Western District of Texas wrote in a Friday filing, first reported by the Texas Tribune. The same filing asks for Morales García's lawsuit to be thrown out, arguing the government has immunity in immigration enforcement and that he went to Mexico voluntarily. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin has not ruled.

NEW: The Trump admin in a court filing today admitted a Central Texas man who was wrongfully deported, and later allowed to return to the country, is in fact a U.S. Citizen who holds dual citizenship w/ Mexico.

Background here ab Brian José Morales García https://t.co/Ypjwy36nIE pic.twitter.com/ABvtBxnXak — Alejandro Serrano (@serrano_alej) November 20, 2026

Morales García was born in Denver and raised in Mexico. On April 3, he was riding to work as a passenger in his boss's pickup when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled the truck over near Fredericksburg for a window tint violation. He had no ID on him and told officers his birth certificate and Social Security card were at home. They called immigration agents, and he was booked into the Gillespie County Jail before Border Patrol took custody.

According to court records, a Customs and Border Protection agent, Robert Gil Jr., relied on Mexican records that listed a Mexican birthplace for Morales García, and said he had claimed to be born in Mexico and spoke only Spanish. His Mexican ID carries a different spelling of his first name and a different birth date, which his lawyers blame on a clerk's error. After five days in custody he signed papers for a rapid removal, and he was deported on April 7.

"Eventually I told them what they wanted to hear because I wanted to speed up the process," Morales García told the Tribune in April. His lawsuit says agents threatened him with prison until he said he had entered the country illegally, and that family and friends who tried to bring proof of his citizenship before the deportation were turned away.

The Department of Homeland Security answered the first reports with a flat denial. "CBP did NOT arrest a U.S. citizen," DHS said. "Agents determined Morales-Garcia was illegally in the U.S. through record checks. Morales-Garcia also admitted he is a Mexican national and he entered the country illegally."

His lawyers then filed hospital records, witness affidavits and a certified Colorado birth record in the case, which seeks an unspecified sum in damages from ICE, DPS and the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office. The government let him back in on Aug. 30, and its new filing says he "was permitted entry" after it reviewed "information concerning plaintiff's place of birth."

His attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, says the team will fight the dismissal. "No U.S. citizen - dual citizen or not - should face the threat of detention or deportation," she told the Tribune.

And still I rise to say: DHS denied Brian José Morales García was a U.S. citizen, deported him, then admitted his citizenship in court. The Trump administration must be held accountable. Injustice against one citizen's rights is a threat to justice for every citizen's rights. — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) November 21, 2026

The case started the way many now do in Texas: DPS works with federal immigration authorities under the 287(g) program, so a routine traffic stop can end with a call to ICE. Americans are not required to carry proof of citizenship.

It is not the first time agents have swept up citizens. A 2021 GAO report found that from 2015 to 2020 immigration agents arrested 674, detained 121 and removed 70 potential US citizens. ProPublica counted more than 170 citizens detained in the first nine months of Trump's second term.

The admission lands as deportations run at record levels. ICE set records with 483,200 removals, while Trump himself conceded after Republicans lost Congress in the Nov. 3 midterms that his deportation drive "might be too tough," an hour before naming its architect, Stephen Miller, chief of staff. Now his Justice Department, having admitted it deported an American, says he has no case at all.