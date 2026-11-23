Court Rules Democrats' Proxy Voting Unconstitutional, Putting Other Biden-Era Laws In Question

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the House violated the Constitution when it relied on pandemic-era proxy voting to pass former President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion spending package almost four years ago.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans split 9-8 in holding that the House lacked a constitutionally valid quorum when it approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 in December 2022. The package cleared the chamber 225-201, according to the court's 58-page opinion. Of the members casting votes, 226 recorded both their votes and their presence by proxy, which left fewer than a majority of House members physically in the chamber.

The majority concluded that the proxy arrangement violated Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution, which requires a majority of each chamber to form a quorum to do business.

"'Proxy presence' does not count," Judge Cory Wilson, a Trump appointee, wrote for the majority.

"While the chambers of the legislature have much discretion regarding their rules of procedure, the Quorum Clause's constraints on congressional power cannot be circumvented by congressional fiat," Wilson wrote.

The court rejected the federal government's argument that the COVID-19 emergency justified counting absent members toward a quorum. Wilson cited Supreme Court precedent holding that an emergency can justify the use of an existing constitutional power and confers no new one.

The decision left the remainder of the $1.7 trillion package and the spending it authorized in place, but bars federal enforcement of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act against the state of Texas, which brought the case, as an employer. The law still covers other employers, including private ones in Texas.

Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) filed the suit in 2023 challenging enforcement of that law (which Congress incorporated into the spending package). The law requires covered employers to accommodate workers with limitations arising from pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions. Texas argued that because the bill lacked a quorum, Washington had no authority to enforce the pregnancy accommodation provisions against Texas. A district court agreed and enjoined enforcement. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit reversed that decision, and the full court on rehearing affirmed the injunction.

The Democratic controlled House adopted the temporary proxy rules in May 2020 (early in the pandemic). On May 15, they voted 217-189 to allow proxy voting for 45 days with the ability to renew until the 116th Congress adjourned on Jan. 3, 2021. The rules allowed members to designate colleagues to vote on their behalf and to record their presence.

Republicans have long objected to the proxy voting scheme. During floor debate, GOP members argued that absent members could not count toward a constitutional quorum.

"Although proxy voting was possible at the time of the Constitutional Convention, the participants spent long days waiting for their colleagues to arrive to conduct business in person," the Congressional Institute explained at the time. "Being physically present does make for an inefficient system, but that's what the Founders intended - they did not intend to make it easy to reach consensus and govern. The constitutional provision for the quorum was designed to protect the public."

On May 26, 2020, then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other Republicans filed a lawsuit against then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seeking to have the rule declared unconstitutional and blocked. Their complaint argued that counting absent members toward a quorum violated the Constitution's quorum and recorded-vote requirements.

GOP lawmakers continued to argue against proxy voting. That June, Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) called proxy voting an "unconstitutional scheme," and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) pointed to constitutional concerns raised in the House Rules Committee's own analysis.

Despite the constitutional concerns, Democrats nevertheless renewed proxy voting in the 117th Congress, when they controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House. Under the rule, absent members' votes counted toward both passage and a quorum, making it significantly easier for Democrats to ram through Biden's agenda.

The House relied on that system to pass the funding package on Dec. 23, 2022. During the final vote, Roy noted that the bill was "moving off the floor without a physical quorum present" because a whopping 226 members were voting by proxy, which is more than the number of votes required to pass a law. The presiding officer told him a quorum was present because proxy voters counted toward it under House rules. Biden then signed the package into law. Republicans ended proxy voting after they took back the House in January 2023.

Judge James Graves Jr., an Obama appointee, dissented in Friday's ruling. He wrote that the Constitution does not explicitly require physical presence and noted that about 99 percent of House members took part in the vote.

"Put simply, historical practice over the last 235 years strongly favors rejecting the majority's narrow interpretation," Graves wrote.

Graves said the majority read a physical-presence requirement into the Quorum Clause that does not exist. He also wrote that the majority offered no explanation for why, if Congress enacted the entire law unconstitutionally, its ruling "should be limited only to one small sliver of the multitrillion dollar bill." The dissenters warned that the decision could threaten other provisions of the same package.

The ruling could carry major implications for any legislation the House approved via unconstitutional proxy voting.

The legislation the House passed while proxy voting was in force includes the 2021 American Rescue Plan (the Democratic relief package which provided stimulus payments, expanded tax credits, unemployment benefits and funding to states and localities), the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (which contained climate, health care and tax provisions). The American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act passed via the reconciliation process; the infrastructure law passed with bipartisan votes in both chambers.