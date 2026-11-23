"Crimes Over Decades": Unsealed Ilhan Omar Warrant Reaches Back To Before She Was Born

Federal prosecutors told a judge they believe Rep. Ilhan Omar "has committed [redacted] crimes over decades - beginning long before she was ever in Congress," according to 169 pages of search warrant records the federal court in Washington made public Monday night.

The warrant that Homeland Security Investigations agents carried into Omar's Washington home on Oct. 12 sought evidence of violations "involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, and occurring between 1980 to the present." Omar has listed her birth year as both 1981 and 1982, so the window prosecutors asked to search opens before she was born.

Every reference to the laws she is suspected of breaking is blacked out: on the warrant application, in the list of property to be seized and in the briefs. So is the entire inventory of what agents took. The return shows only that the warrant was executed at 6:05 a.m. and that a copy was left with "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi Mohamed." The 67-page affidavit laying out the government's case stays sealed. Agents seized her phone and passport in the raid, and a person familiar with the warrant told the Washington Post it lists conspiracy, immigration fraud and false statements.

Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the release after a Nov. 17 hearing on motions from the New York Times, 14 other press organizations and Judicial Watch, over the objections of US Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office, which argued that unsealing could compromise an ongoing investigation.

Most of what came out is a fight between the Justice Department and the magistrate judge who signed the warrant. Prosecutors applied for it at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 2 and asked for it to be sworn out on Oct. 5. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh instead asked whether searching the home of a sitting member of Congress triggers the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause. The government said no: the investigation "has no potential overlap with the Member's congressional work," and the target was "her private residence."

Sharbaugh disagreed in an Oct. 15 order: "For starters, in the year 2026, most professional adults in the United States bring at least some work home," he wrote, picturing briefing books, hearing binders and draft floor speeches carried home on a flight. Of the government's position, he wrote: "That perspective blinks reality."

He also rejected the argument that his protections "will somehow convert Congresspersons into super-citizens immune from prosecution," and faulted prosecutors for ignoring his request for a new search protocol: "The government opted not to engage with the Court on that front. Instead, it stood pat on its existing proposed search protocols without further modification." He signed the warrant on Oct. 9 only after a protocol giving Omar the chance, at the start of the search, to flag legislative material before agents went through anything.

Prosecutors filed an emergency motion the next day to keep that order sealed, accusing it of "factual inaccuracies and omissions and unfair characterizations of the United States's position." Where Sharbaugh had written that the materials sought were, "by the government's telling, unrelated to any legitimate legislative activity. Maybe so," prosecutors answered: "No. Not 'maybe so' - demonstrably so."

"Nothing in the search warrant affidavit, briefing, or oral argument indicates that the United States's case has anything to do with ILHAN's professional life," the motion goes on, right after the "crimes over decades" line, adding that the court is "not superior to" the Justice Department. Sharbaugh deferred the question of unsealing to Boasberg the next day.

News organizations have until Nov. 30 to challenge the government's redactions, and Judicial Watch says it will ask the court to unseal the list of suspected crimes. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the public has as much right to that list as Omar does.

Omar has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. On the day of the raid her office called it "an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies."

The Office of Congresswoman Omar released the following statement:



"This raid by Trump's DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies. For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly... — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 12, 2026

Investigators have been examining whether Omar or her father misstated her age on the citizenship paperwork that followed their arrival in the US in 1995, and her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she denies is her brother. Unnamed officials told the New York Times the FBI and DHS found "some evidence" that the marriage was fraudulent, but the five-year statute of limitations on it had run. Two sources told the New York Post the evidence could support a charge of conspiracy to commit immigration fraud, which a former prosecutor said could cover acts outside that limit.